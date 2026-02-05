Flashpoint Launches Threat Intelligence Capability Assessment to Help Organizations Benchmark and Strengthen Intelligence Programs

New interactive assessment provides critical insights into intelligence gaps, top priorities by maturity stage, immediate practical actions, and a 90-day execution plan to level up.

WASHINGTON, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Flashpoint, the global leader in threat intelligence, today announced the launch of its Threat Intelligence Capability Assessment, a new, no-cost, interactive tool designed to help organizations understand how their intelligence function operates today and how to strengthen it in measurable, practical ways that reduce blind spots and increase intelligence-driven threat mitigation across the organization.

How the Assessment Goes Beyond Traditional Maturity Models

Unlike traditional "maturity" assessments that focus on tooling, team size, or abstract labels, Flashpoint's Threat Intelligence Capability Assessment centers on evaluating intelligence across the full intelligence lifecycle, including priority intelligence requirements (PIRs) and tasking, collection and discovery, analysis and prioritization, dissemination and action, and continuous feedback and retasking. The result is a clearer picture of whether the intelligence function is reactive or purpose-driven, siloed or coordinated, informative or operationalized.

"As cyber threats grow in scale, complexity, and impact, organizations need a clear understanding of how effectively intelligence supports their ability to detect high-priority risks and respond with speed," said Josh Lefkowitz, CEO of Flashpoint. "This assessment helps teams move beyond a score to understand what's holding them back, where to focus next, and how to turn intelligence into action."

From Assessment Results to Actionable Guidance

Based on user responses, organizations are mapped to one of four capability stages—Developing, Maturing, Advanced, or Leader—reflecting how intelligence flows across their environment today. Rather than stopping at classification, the assessment delivers a personalized results package that includes:

Insight into constraints and gaps limiting intelligence impact

Top strategic priorities aligned to the organization's current stage

Immediate, practical actions teams can take

A 90-day planning worksheet to help translate insight into execution

The assessment also acknowledges that intelligence maturity is rarely uniform across an organization. Teams can apply guidance by function, such as cyber threat intelligence, vulnerability intelligence, fraud, or physical security, rather than relying on a single, static label.

Take the Assessment

The Threat Intelligence Capability Assessment takes less than five minutes to complete, and is now available at no cost. The assessment is intended for security leaders, threat intelligence teams, risk managers, and decision-makers looking to benchmark and strengthen how intelligence supports operational and strategic decisions.

To access the assessment and learn more, visit https://flashpoint.io/resources/e-book/threat-intel-capability-assessment.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What is the Threat Intelligence Capability Assessment?

The Threat Intelligence Capability Assessment is a free, interactive tool that evaluates how an organization's intelligence function operates across the full intelligence lifecycle, from requirements and collection to analysis, operationalization, and retasking.

Who is the assessment designed for?

The assessment is designed for security leaders, threat intelligence teams, risk managers, and decision-makers who want to understand how effectively intelligence supports operational and strategic decisions.

How is this different from traditional maturity assessments?

Unlike assessments that focus on tools, headcount, or abstract maturity labels, this assessment examines how intelligence is actually used to support operational and strategic decisions. It is grounded in real workflows and evaluates whether intelligence is reactive or purpose-driven, siloed or coordinated, and informative or operational.

What do organizations receive after completing the assessment?

Participants receive a personalized results package that includes insight into constraints limiting intelligence impact, top strategic priorities aligned to their current stage, immediate practical actions teams can take, and a 90-day planning worksheet to help translate insight into execution.

How are results structured, and can they be applied by function?

Organizations are mapped to one of four stages—Developing, Maturing, Advanced, or Leader—reflecting how intelligence flows across the environment today. The assessment recognizes that maturity is rarely uniform, and guidance can be applied by function, such as cyber threat intelligence, vulnerability intelligence, fraud, or physical security.

How does Flashpoint help organizations strengthen their threat intelligence capabilities?

The Threat Intelligence Capability Assessment helps teams quickly identify gaps in visibility, workflow integration, and overall threat intelligence program maturity. Flashpoint gives them what they need to close those gaps: powerful primary source data, expert-led analysis, and intelligence that supports real operational decisions across security, fraud, and risk teams. Whether teams are just getting started or looking to scale, Flashpoint helps turn insight into action and intelligence into outcomes.

About Flashpoint

Flashpoint is the leader and largest private provider of threat data and intelligence. We empower mission-critical businesses and governments worldwide to decisively confront complex security challenges, reduce risk, and improve operational resilience amid fast-evolving threats. Through the Flashpoint Ignite platform, we deliver unparalleled depth, breadth, and speed of data from highly relevant sources, enriched by human insights. Our solutions span cyber threat intelligence, vulnerability intelligence, geopolitical risk, physical security, fraud and brand protection. The result: our customers safeguard critical assets, avoid financial loss, and protect lives. Discover more at flashpoint.io.

