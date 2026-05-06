Flashpoint Named a Challenger in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Cyber Threat Intelligence Technologies

WASHINGTON, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Flashpoint, the global leader in threat intelligence, today announced it has been named a Challenger in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Cyber Threat Intelligence Technologies.

The Gartner Magic Quadrant provides organizations with a wide-angle view of vendors in the cyber threat intelligence market. By applying a graphical treatment and a uniform set of evaluation criteria, the Magic Quadrant helps organizations assess how well technology providers are executing their stated visions and performing against Gartner's market view. Flashpoint has been named a Challenger in this year's report.

"We see this recognition as a testament to Flashpoint's ability to execute at the highest levels for the world's most discerning threat intelligence customers, with our unique combination of primary source collection and human analysis at the core," said Josh Lefkowitz, CEO at Flashpoint. "We believe, and our customers consistently validate, that the future of threat intelligence lies at the critical intersection of intelligence depth and application. That's why Flashpoint pairs unmatched access to primary-source environments with the ability to operationalize that intelligence across security workflows, enabling organizations to make faster, more informed decisions."

A complimentary copy of the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Cyber Threat Intelligence Technologies is available to download here.

Industry's Deepest Primary Source Intelligence

Access to high-signal environments remains central to how threat intelligence is developed and applied in practice. Activity discussed in closed forums, encrypted messaging platforms, and illicit marketplaces often carries the context needed to understand intent, relationships, and timing.

Flashpoint's approach is built around sustained access to these environments, allowing intelligence teams to work from activity that is closer to its point of origin and retains its original context.

"Flashpoint is a world-class threat intelligence vendor. They offer insights into the deep and dark web that no other intelligence providers can," Sr Cybersecurity Engineer, global healthcare and biotech organization.

Prioritize Risk with Real-Time Exploit Context

Vulnerability and exposure management programs require more than tracking disclosures. Prioritization depends on understanding how vulnerabilities are discussed, shared, and operationalized in active threat environments.

Flashpoint integrates proprietary vulnerability intelligence into its platform, providing visibility into vulnerabilities beyond standard CVE coverage and supporting more informed prioritization decisions.

"Flashpoint's Vulnerability Database has superior coverage and unmatched timeliness in updates and long-term monitoring of exploits. We also really appreciate Flashpoint's proprietary CVSS rating and classifications based on expert knowledge of the standard and practical use in the industry. Having all this curated information at your fingertips is a game changer," Vulnerability Manager, major telecommunications provider.

Integrated Intelligence Drives Action, Delivering Better Workflows Through Robust API Access

Intelligence becomes more effective when it can be operationalized across existing workflows. Security teams rely on established processes across SIEM, SOAR, and internal systems to investigate and respond to threats.

Flashpoint is designed to integrate into these environments, supporting both automated and analyst-driven workflows and enabling intelligence to move across systems without additional friction.

Key Considerations for Security Leaders

From Flashpoint's perspective, the requirements for effective threat intelligence are becoming more defined as threat environments grow more complex. For organizations evaluating providers, they must consider:

Access to primary-source environments: Intelligence is only as powerful and actionable as the quality and uniqueness of the data behind it. Intelligence derived from closed forums, encrypted messaging platforms, and illicit marketplaces provides the context needed to understand how threats develop and move, rather than relying solely on downstream indicators.

Vulnerability and exposure management aligned to a threat-informed model: Prioritization is increasingly tied to how vulnerabilities are discussed and used in active environments, rather than based only on severity scoring or disclosure timelines.

Operational integration: Intelligence is most effective when it is operationalized across systems—into SIEM, SOAR, and other workflows—so that it can be applied consistently without introducing additional friction.

Consistency and reliability at scale: Security teams require intelligence that can support ongoing decision-making across changing threat conditions, not just point-in-time visibility.

Required Gartner Disclaimers

Gartner does not endorse any company, vendor, product or service depicted in its publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Cyber Threat Intelligence Technologies, Jonathan Nunez, Carlos De Sola Caraballo, Jaime Anderson, May 4, 2026.

Gartner and Magic Quadrant are trademarks of Gartner, Inc., and/or its affiliates.

About Flashpoint

Flashpoint is the leader and largest private provider of threat data and intelligence. We empower mission-critical businesses and governments worldwide to decisively confront complex security challenges, reduce risk, and improve operational resilience amid fast-evolving threats. Powered by Flashpoint Primary Source Collection, our proprietary approach to collecting intelligence directly from the digital spaces where threats originate, the Flashpoint Ignite platform delivers unmatched depth, speed, and relevance from open and hard-to-reach sources, enriched by human expertise and scaled by AI. Our solutions span cyber threat intelligence, vulnerability intelligence, geopolitical risk, physical security, fraud, and brand protection. The result: our customers safeguard critical assets, avoid financial loss, and protect lives. Discover more at flashpoint.io.

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Media Contact

Kari Walker, RedIron PR for Flashpoint, 1 7039288886, [email protected]

SOURCE Flashpoint