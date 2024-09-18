FlasKap's Innovative FreePour Drinkware Expands with Cup Holder Design & Stainless Steel Wells

"We're excited to expand our line of Montana-tough drinkware designed to support life's adventures and be the only bottle people need to take them from hydration to happy hour." -Scott Poniewaz, Director of Marketing Post this

The interchangeable stainless steel wells make switching up your drink throughout the day easy, keeping the same drinkware, and not gunking up your entire bottle. It is now easier to go from the gym, to work, to happy hour.

The FlasKap FreePour's patented design helps it stand out from the other tumblers with its incredible value, Montana-tough design, and innovative interchangeable well system.

"The stainless steel wells and cup holder design are a game changer," said Scott Poniewaz, Director of Marketing, "They open up a whole new opportunity for people to go from carrying around multiple pieces of drinkware to a single tumbler with leakproof lid system."

"The new FreePour cup holder design not only makes it easier to take with you on boats, camp chairs, or golf carts, it also makes it easier to hold," said Poniewaz.

About the FreePour:

Differentiating itself from the original FlasKap Madic, you can customize the strength of each sip with the FreePour System. Take a shot, chaser, or anything in between. Spirits and supplements stay chilled, discreet, and 100% leak-proof.

The FreePour system is versatile and easy to use with a removable 6oz plastic liquor well, and a 26oz stainless steel bottle. When the interchangeable well is detached from the FreePour Kap, it functions as the ideal daily water bottle, or with the 6oz well, you can mix your daily supplements or spirits. The 26oz bottle is double-wall vacuum insulated, crafted from kitchen-grade stainless steel, and coated in premium dishwasher-safe paint. The tapered bottle fits most standard cup holders.

We don't mess with messes. With a leak-proof design and protective handle, spills will become a distant memory. For easy cleaning, the FreePour Kap is dishwasher safe.

Uses:

In addition to being a convenient way to consume your favorite cocktails in a variety of environments, including camping, golfing, fishing, or tailgating, many find the FlasKap FreePour a convenient water bottle that can utilize the removable wells for workout supplements, electrolyte hydration additives, or water flavor enhancers to make the FlasKap the perfect bottle to take you from the gym to happy hour 7-days a week.

About FlasKap:

Our journey began in 2016 in Bozeman, Montana, with a simple yet powerful idea: to create innovative solutions that enhance the way we drink, wherever life takes us. Here at FlasKap, we believe that drinks with friends and family are best enjoyed outdoors, whether it's a backyard BBQ, a day at the beach, or a camping trip under the stars.

Our innovative drinkware solutions, including the Madic and the FreePour, are crafted to complement these outdoor moments, whether at the pool, on the boat, or in the backcountry. FlasKap is dedicated to completely original innovation and pushing the boundaries of what's possible in the world of drinkware.

We proudly manufacture all FlasKap Kaps in the USA, a testament to our dedication to quality, authenticity, and supporting local communities. Here's to raising the bar on your drinking experience and creating unforgettable memories, one sip at a time.

FreePour Demonstration: https://www.youtube.com/shorts/LmkVgL04vSM

Media Contact

Scott Poniewaz, FlasKap, 1 406.813.5315, [email protected] , https://flaskap.com/

SOURCE FlasKap