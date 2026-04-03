Flathead Forge Invests in Solidec to Advance Distributed Chemical Manufacturing

Houston-based hard-tech fund Flathead Forge backs Solidec, a pioneer in modular on-site chemical manufacturing, as the company advances commercial deployment with Lynas Rare Earths.
HOUSTON, April 3, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Flathead Forge Fund 1 has announced an investment in Solidec, a Houston-based pioneer in modular, on-site chemical manufacturing, as part of Solidec's recent pre-seed financing round.
Solidec's platform produces essential industrial chemicals, including hydrogen peroxide, formic acid, and acetic acid, using only air, water, and electricity. Its modular reactors eliminate the centralized, energy-intensive production and long-haul distribution that define conventional chemical supply chains, delivering lower cost, lower emissions, and materially reduced supply-chain risk directly at the point of use.
Since closing its initial pre-seed round in July 2025, Solidec has continued to build commercial momentum. The company has secured early commercial customers across multiple industries and announced a landmark pilot agreement with Lynas Rare Earths, the world's only commercial producer of separated light and heavy rare earth oxides outside China, to deploy on-site hydrogen peroxide generation at a Lynas facility in Australia.
"Water treatment and critical mineral processing are converging on a distributed future. Solidec's platform cuts cost, emissions, and supply-chain fragility at the source. Their Lynas pilot proves the model is real and scaling now." -- Douglas Lee, Managing Director, Flathead Forge
"Flathead Forge brings exactly the kind of domain-specific capital and operational network that a company at our stage needs. Their focus on water and critical minerals makes this a genuinely strategic relationship." -- Ryan DuChanois, Co-Founder and CEO, Solidec
ABOUT SOLIDEC
Solidec is chemical manufacturing, simplified. Using air, water, and electricity our autonomous generators produce the world's most essential chemicals, on site and on demand.
Our mission is to pioneer on-site chemical manufacturing technologies and processes that are economically and environmentally sustainable. Our flagship hydrogen peroxide generators provide significant cost control while reducing the carbon footprint of critical industries, from water and wastewater treatment to semiconductor manufacturing, food and beverage, and mining.
Solidec is proudly headquartered in Houston, Texas. To learn more, visit https://www.solidec.com.
ABOUT FLATHEAD FORGE
Flathead Forge is a Houston-based hard-tech opportunity builder backing founders and companies in water and critical minerals. Led by operators with deep domain expertise and prior exits, Flathead Forge partners with companies that are reshaping domestic resource security. To learn more, visit https://www.flatheadforge.com.
Media Contact: Douglas Lee Managing Director, Flathead Forge [email protected]
Media Contact
Douglas Lee, Flathead Forge, 1 7134199365, [email protected], flatheadforge.com
SOURCE Flathead Forge
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