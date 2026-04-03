Flathead Forge Invests in Solidec to Advance Distributed Chemical Manufacturing

"Water treatment and critical mineral processing are converging on a distributed future. Solidec's platform cuts cost, emissions, and supply-chain fragility at the source." - Douglas Lee, Managing Director, Flathead Forge Post this

Since closing its initial pre-seed round in July 2025, Solidec has continued to build commercial momentum. The company has secured early commercial customers across multiple industries and announced a landmark pilot agreement with Lynas Rare Earths, the world's only commercial producer of separated light and heavy rare earth oxides outside China, to deploy on-site hydrogen peroxide generation at a Lynas facility in Australia.

"Water treatment and critical mineral processing are converging on a distributed future. Solidec's platform cuts cost, emissions, and supply-chain fragility at the source. Their Lynas pilot proves the model is real and scaling now." -- Douglas Lee, Managing Director, Flathead Forge

"Flathead Forge brings exactly the kind of domain-specific capital and operational network that a company at our stage needs. Their focus on water and critical minerals makes this a genuinely strategic relationship." -- Ryan DuChanois, Co-Founder and CEO, Solidec

ABOUT SOLIDEC

Solidec is chemical manufacturing, simplified. Using air, water, and electricity our autonomous generators produce the world's most essential chemicals, on site and on demand.

Our mission is to pioneer on-site chemical manufacturing technologies and processes that are economically and environmentally sustainable. Our flagship hydrogen peroxide generators provide significant cost control while reducing the carbon footprint of critical industries, from water and wastewater treatment to semiconductor manufacturing, food and beverage, and mining.

Solidec is proudly headquartered in Houston, Texas. To learn more, visit https://www.solidec.com.

ABOUT FLATHEAD FORGE

Flathead Forge is a Houston-based hard-tech opportunity builder backing founders and companies in water and critical minerals. Led by operators with deep domain expertise and prior exits, Flathead Forge partners with companies that are reshaping domestic resource security. To learn more, visit https://www.flatheadforge.com.

Media Contact: Douglas Lee Managing Director, Flathead Forge [email protected]

Media Contact

Douglas Lee, Flathead Forge, 1 7134199365, [email protected], flatheadforge.com

SOURCE Flathead Forge