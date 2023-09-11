FLAURA2 Results Demonstrate Osimertinib Plus Chemotherapy Superior Compared to Osimertinib Alone

"The FLAURA2 study supports osimertinib combined with platinum-pemetrexed chemotherapy as a new and promising first-line treatment option, poised to make a profound impact on patient outcomes in this challenging disease setting."--Dr. Pasi Janne Tweet this

The study enrolled 557 patients and randomized them 1:1 into two treatment arms: osimertinib plus chemotherapy or osimertinib monotherapy. The combination arm involved a regimen of osimertinib (80 mg daily) alongside pemetrexed and either cisplatin or carboplatin.

"Results from the study demonstrated a remarkable improvement in progression-free survival (PFS) with the osimertinib plus chemotherapy approach, showcasing a statistically significant reduction in disease progression risk compared to osimertinib monotherapy," Dr. Jänne said.

The data showed a compelling hazard ratio of 0.62 (95 percent CI 0.49, 0.79; p less than 0.0001) for progression-free survival, signifying an 8.8-month enhancement in median progression-free survival. Moreover, the objective response rate per investigator was notably higher in the combination arm at 83%, compared to 76% in the osimertinib monotherapy group. Safety analyses revealed that the combination therapy was generally well-tolerated, with manageable adverse events.

"These findings mark a significant advancement in the management of advanced EGFR-mutated NSCLC," Dr. Jänne reported. "The FLAURA2 study supports osimertinib combined with platinum-pemetrexed chemotherapy as a new and promising first-line treatment option, poised to make a profound impact on patient outcomes in this challenging disease setting."

About IASLC

The International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer (IASLC) is the only global organization dedicated solely to the study of lung cancer and other thoracic malignancies. Founded in 1974, the association's membership includes more than 8,000 lung cancer specialists across all disciplines in over 100 countries, forming a global network working together to conquer lung and thoracic cancers worldwide. The association also publishes the Journal of Thoracic Oncology, the primary educational and informational publication for topics relevant to the prevention, detection, diagnosis, and treatment of all thoracic malignancies. Visit http://www.iaslc.org for more information.

About the WCLC:

The WCLC is the world's largest meeting dedicated to lung cancer and other thoracic malignancies, attracting more than 7,000 researchers, physicians, and specialists from more than 100 countries. The goal is to increase awareness, collaboration, and understanding of lung cancer, and to help participants implement the latest developments across the globe. The conference will cover a wide range of disciplines and unveil several research studies and clinical trial results. For more information, visit https://wclc2023.iaslc.org.

