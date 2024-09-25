Fleet Enable Launches Stack Enable, Revolutionizing Warehouse Management for Final Mile Carriers

New warehouse management tool optimizes operations and reduces costs for white glove, air cargo, and cartage carriers

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fleet Enable, a leading final mile transportation management software, today announced the launch of Stack Enable, a cutting-edge warehouse management tool designed to streamline inventory control and warehouse operations for carriers in the logistics industry.

Stack Enable serves as an extension of Fleet Enable's existing transportation management system, offering a comprehensive solution for white glove, air cargo, and cartage carriers managing both transportation and warehousing. This powerful tool helps businesses optimize their warehouse operations, improve efficiency, and significantly reduce costs.

"In today's competitive final mile landscape, carriers need every advantage they can get," said Krishna Vattipalli, CEO and Founder of Fleet Enable. "Stack Enable provides that edge by offering a user-friendly, highly efficient warehouse management solution that is ecommerce ready and complements our transportation management system. It's designed to help carriers automate their operations and boost their bottom line."

Key features of Stack Enable include:

Real-time inventory tracking and management

Barcode printing and scanning

Digital Warehouse

Yard Management

Customizable reporting and analytics

Seamless integration with Fleet Enable's transportation management system

Insights and Reporting

The launch of Stack Enable comes at a crucial time for the logistics industry. With carriers often operating on slim margins and facing pressure to scale their businesses efficiently, Stack Enable offers a solution that addresses both challenges. By optimizing warehouse operations, the tool helps carriers reduce overhead costs while simultaneously preparing their businesses for growth.

"Stack Enable is more than just another warehouse management system," added Ravi Chavali, Head of AI and Product at Fleet Enable. "It's a strategic asset that empowers carriers to transform their warehousing operations into a competitive advantage. Whether you're looking to cut costs or scale your business, Stack Enable provides the capabilities you need to succeed."

Stack Enable is available immediately for Fleet Enable customers. For more information about Stack Enable or to schedule a demo, please visit fleetenable.com/stackenable or contact [email protected].

Fleet Enable is the most complete TMS built exclusively for Final Mile Carriers. Specializing in white glove, air cargo, and cartage carriers, Fleet Enable's software helps companies streamline their final mile operations, improve efficiency, and drive growth.

