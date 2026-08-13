Fleet Managers Leverage Software to Drive Down Costs and Prevent Breakdown

A new industry study identifies asset maintenance and rising operational costs as the top challenge facing fleet managers nationwide, and Burns Industrial Equipment offers affordable fleet management services designed to help material handling operations control those costs without sacrificing uptime.

WARRENDALE, Pa., Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Material handling and equipment provider Burns Industrial Equipment is spotlighting its affordable fleet management services as fleet managers nationwide confront a shift in priorities. A J.J. Keller Center for Market Insights survey found that managing costs and preventing losses from equipment breakdowns are now the top concerns among fleet managers. As businesses face more pressure to get fleet costs under control, Burns Industrial Equipment is committed to providing fleet management services built around cost visibility and long-term partnership.

Why Are Fleet Managers Under Pressure to Cut Maintenance Costs?

With rising costs and downtime-related expenses, managers face pressure to find affordable fleet management solutions that keep equipment running without straining strict budgets. Unplanned downtime and reactive repairs are two of the biggest drivers of fleet expense. When a lift truck breaks down mid-shift, the cost extends beyond the repair bill to lost productivity, delayed shipments and strained labor schedules.

Material handling operations are increasingly seeking fleet management pricing for small businesses and midsize warehouses alike that ties directly to measurable savings rather than to flat, one-size-fits-all service contracts. The J.J. Keller research points to a broader industry shift away from reactive repairs and toward planned, long-term maintenance strategies, underscoring why proactive fleet oversight has become a budget priority rather than an optional upgrade.

What Makes Burns' Fleet Management Services an Affordable Fit?

Burns Industrial Equipment built its fleet management program around cost visibility rather than guesswork. The platform tracks cost per hour and utilization for every truck, along with full service history, giving operations managers the data and insights needed to right-size equipment and catch avoidable maintenance early.

Their team will "assess your current equipment and design a program to help you eliminate equipment overages" while making the investment more transparent and cost-efficient.

The program also includes onboard telemetry spanning multiple brands and models, which matters for operations running mixed fleets or seeking low-cost fleet-tracking services that do not require replacing existing equipment.

Real-time diagnostics, impact alerts and automatic service scheduling help catch small issues before they become expensive breakdowns. That scalability also lets smaller operations adopt the same cost-per-hour tracking tools that larger fleets use, without the flat fees many providers charge regardless of size. As a Hyster-Yale dealer, Burns combines its equipment expertise with fleet intelligence, meaning they understand your equipment inside and out.

About Burns Industrial Equipment

Burns Industrial Equipment provides material handling equipment, parts and fleet management services as a Hyster-Yale dealer. The company is built around treating every customer as a business partner and identifying the best-fit solution rather than a one-size-fits-all sale. Burns also supports the communities where it operates through employee-led initiatives and strategic local partnerships.

Media Contact

Shane Jones, Burns Industrial Equipment, 1 (717) 928-0683, [email protected], https://www.burnslift.com/

SOURCE Burns Industrial Equipment