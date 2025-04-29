Fletcher Simulators New High Reach Scaler Simulator on How to Operate Scalers Safely and Efficiently

"We recognize that safety in mine operations is critical, which is why the new Fletcher Simulators High Reach Scaler system teaches operators how to accurately, efficiently and safely remove loose or unstable rock and debris from tunnel walls and roofs," says Lara Aaron, Simformotion CEO. Post this

The multiple exercises teach operators to conduct a proper pre-operation machine inspection, ensuring operational conditions. Operators learn correct start-up and shut-down procedures and how to accurately and efficiently remove loose or unstable rock and debris from tunnel walls and roofs with the Scaler, helping to ensure mine site safety and prevent falls or collapses before other machines and workers enter the area.

The exercises also include teaching learners how to safely and effectively tram the Scaler, position the machine, scaling operations and much more. While operators practice their newly learned skills, the system's built-in reporting software, SimU Campus™, records their simulation sessions and generates reports on an easy-to-read, user-friendly dashboard.

"We recognize that safety in mine operations is critical, which is why the new Fletcher Simulators High Reach Scaler system teaches operators how to accurately, efficiently and safely remove loose or unstable rock and debris from tunnel walls and roofs. This procedure helps ensure the mine is safe before other workers and machines enter the area. As operators learn and practice the real-world skills on the authentic Fletcher controls, they also stay safe in the virtual, simulated mine environment," says Lara Aaron, Simformotion CEO. "We frequently hear of the challenges mining operations have in finding operators. Fletcher Simulators help companies build their own workforce with knowledgeable, skilled operators."

The system also features a companion SimScholars® online curriculum, a one-to-one match with the simulator exercises, which can be used in the classroom or for remote learning. The interactive, turn-key curriculum solution features instructor guides, videos, quizzes and more. By integrating SimScholars curriculum, operators experience a unique, blended learning experience.

Correct machine operation leads to increased safety, production, and cost savings. Simulation is a safe alternative to using actual machines to orient operators on mining equipment. Learners can practice anytime and anywhere using the Fletcher Simulators High Reach Scaler simulator. There is no need to take a machine out of production or, most importantly, worry about the operator's safety.

About Simformotion™ LLC

©2025 Simformotion™ LLC is a leader in heavy equipment simulator training solutions. Simulation can help address initiatives such as safety and production while ensuring education and orientation can be delivered anytime, day or night, regardless of weather conditions. Simformotion™ LLC is a licensee of J.H. Fletcher & Co.™. As used herein, "Simformotion" means Simformotion™ LLC, a Delaware limited liability company.

Third-party trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

About Fletcher®

Since 1937, Fletcher® has been a trusted leader in engineering and manufacturing, delivering custom solutions for underground mining and various industrial applications. With an unwavering commitment to innovation and workplace safety, Fletcher® has pioneered advancements in mining equipment, with many of its safety features becoming industry standards. By continuously developing cutting-edge technologies and refining processes, Fletcher remains dedicated to improving efficiency, reducing risks, and creating safer work environments. In addition to engineering excellence, Fletcher Service Inc. provides comprehensive equipment maintenance solutions, offering tailored service contracts and expert support to ensure optimal performance and reliability in the field.

