Flex Technology Group Appoints Dave Betts as Vice President of Supply Chain

MESA, Ariz., Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FlexTG, the nation's largest brand-neutral managed print services provider, today announced the appointment of Dave Betts as Vice President of Supply Chain, effective October 20, 2025. Betts brings more than 25 years of experience leading national supply chain operations in the office technology industry.

As VP of Supply Chain, Betts will oversee procurement, inventory strategy, logistics, and supplier partnerships across FlexTG's nationwide footprint. Additional points of focus include decreasing lead times, improving on-time fulfillment, strengthening multi-vendor sourcing, and expanding data-driven demand planning.

"Winning in our market depends on operational excellence and the caliber of leaders we attract," said Ron Nielson, Chief Operating Officer at FlexTG. "Dave has built high-performing supply chains at scale. His experience, vendor relationships, and disciplined approach to execution will help us improve service levels, reduce variability, and support our growth plans. Bringing in top talent like Dave keeps our momentum strong and our customers ahead."

"I'm excited to join FlexTG," said Dave Betts, Vice President of Supply Chain. "The company's growth trajectory and brand-neutral model create real advantages for customers. My goal is simple. Improve availability, shorten cycle times, and make it easier for our teams to deliver for clients every day. I look forward to partnering across the organization and with our suppliers to raise the bar."

Betts will be based in the company's Mesa, Arizona headquarters.

About Flex Technology Group

FlexTG is the nation's largest brand-neutral managed print services provider. FlexTG helps enterprises standardize and simplify their print environments, lower total cost of ownership, and improve security and uptime. The company services all major manufacturers and supports fleets across offices, warehouses, and production environments. FlexTG combines national scale with local service, advanced analytics, and a proven implementation methodology that delivers measurable results.

