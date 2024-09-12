FlexBenefits Launches Supplemental Benefit List Bill Option Before Employer Open Enrollment Period

"This is the first of its kind opportunity for brokers to help employers offer plans that protect their workers from medical debt by filling in gaps in coverage" Post this

FlexBenefits supplemental insurance benefits include accident and critical illness insurance plans with optional disability income, optional hospital indemnity, physician and Urgent Care sickness visits, and emergency room benefits. In addition, FlexBenefits has identified multiple packages designed explicitly for salaried workers, individuals 60+ not yet eligible for Medicare, and hourly workers who might not have disability income protection.

The convenience, cost-efficiency, customization, and simplicity create a flexible alternative that balances employee choice with employer administrative ease.

"Millions of working Americans are burdened with medical debt. They no longer have to deal with skipping medications or forgoing other monthly food or housing costs. Medical debt damages credit scores, hurts mental health, leads to absenteeism, and harms productivity.," said Smedsrud. "Employers can now give their employees the option to eliminate medical debt before it arises. It's fast, easy and affordable. Our plans and platforms are a win-win for employers and employees alike."

Learn more about the new group list-bill platform by contacting Pam Tollas at [email protected].

About FlexBenefits Insurance Services

FlexBenefits is a disruptive new provider of flexible and personalized health insurance solutions committed to innovation, flexibility, and user satisfaction to help lower healthcare costs. Products include accident, illness, disability and critical illness insurance, designed to fill gaps in traditional health insurance. Visit flexbenefits.co.

Media Contact

Colleen McGuire, FlexBenefits, 1 651-338-8822, [email protected], www.flexbenefits.co

LinkedIn

SOURCE FlexBenefits