FlexCare Donates Gaming Kiosks to Shriners Children's Northern California, Bringing Comfort and Connection to Pediatric Patients

That clinician-led decision sparked broader generosity across the FlexCare community. In addition to gaming kiosks, FlexCare team members donated nearly 200 toys to pediatric patients during the holiday season as part of Shriners Children's annual toy drive, extending support beyond hospital walls.

Designed for use in hospital environments, the gaming kiosks allow young patients to play independently or with family members from their rooms or shared spaces. For children facing long hospital stays, repeated procedures, or extended recovery periods, the kiosks help create moments of play and normalcy during an otherwise challenging time.

Shriners Children's Northern California is nationally recognized for its expertise in pediatric orthopedics, spinal cord injury rehabilitation, cleft lip and palate care, and burn treatment. As part of the Shriners Children's healthcare system, the hospital provides life-changing, family-centered care to children across the region, ensuring access to specialized treatment without financial barriers.

"Our clinicians see firsthand how much the little moments matter in healthcare," said Travis Mannon, CEO of FlexCare. "When they chose Shriners Children's, it was because this organization embodies compassion, dignity, and hope. This donation supports that mission while creating moments of joy for kids facing incredibly tough experiences."

"We are incredibly grateful to FlexCare and its clinicians for choosing Shriners Children's Northern California," said Alexandra Rogers, Manager of the Child Life/Recreational Therapy department. "These gaming kiosks will bring comfort, engagement, and joy to our patients during their hospital stays. Community support like this helps us continue caring for every child who needs us."

"Gaming empowers hospitalized children to reclaim a sense of normalcy and joy, transforming even the toughest moments into opportunities for kids to be themselves," said Edwin Nolasco, Marketing Director of Gamers Outreach.

Beyond connecting healthcare professionals with critical roles nationwide, FlexCare remains committed to improving lives through clinician-driven community impact. Initiatives like this reflect a shared belief between FlexCare and its clinicians: that caring for patients goes beyond staffing. It's about showing up, giving back, and supporting our communities.

About FlexCare

FlexCare is a nationwide leader in travel nursing, allied health, and therapy talent management solutions for top healthcare facilities throughout the U.S. Since 2006, FlexCare has been committed to helping address critical personnel needs in healthcare, ensuring facilities have access to the best clinical talent to meet patient needs while unlocking career opportunities for travel clinicians and supporting them to provide the highest level of patient care possible. To learn more about FlexCare, visit flexcarestaff.com.

About Shriners Children's Northern California

Shriners Children's is changing lives every day through innovative pediatric specialty care, world-class research and outstanding medical education. The health care system provides care for children with orthopedic conditions, burns, spinal cord injuries, and cleft lip and palate. All care and services are provided regardless of the families' ability to pay. Since opening its first location in 1922, the health care system has treated more than 1.4 million children. To learn more, please visit shrinerschildrens.org/sacramento.

About Gamers Outreach

Gamers Outreach is a 501(c)(3) charity organization that provides recreation to children in hospitals through the power of video games and the gaming community. Hospitalization can often be a lonely, isolating, and scary experience for young people. We ease those burdens by providing equipment, technology, and software that help kids cope with long-term treatment. We are known for our medical grade gaming kiosk called the Gamers Outreach Kart, "GO Kart" for short.

