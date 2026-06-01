FlexCare Named 2026 Top Workplace for Nursing by Nurse.com for Building a Better Experience for Travel Nurses

"This recognition validates the investments FlexCare has made over our 20 years in business to create a more transparent, human-centered experience for clinicians navigating one of the most demanding professions in healthcare." Alexandra Connor, SVP of Marketing at FlexCare Post this

"For travel nurses, the quality of support behind an assignment can directly impact both their career experience and patient care outcomes," said Alexandra Connor, SVP of Marketing at FlexCare. "This recognition validates the investments FlexCare has made over our 20 years in business to create a more transparent, human-centered experience for clinicians navigating one of the most demanding professions in healthcare."

Connor added that the award comes at a pivotal time for the industry.

"Travel nurses today are making career decisions in an environment defined by uncertainty, staffing instability, and increasing pressure on frontline care teams," she said. "Awards like this matter because they signal which organizations are truly earning clinician trust through consistent support, honest communication, and advocacy throughout the entire assignment experience."

FlexCare clinicians consistently cite recruiter relationships as one of the company's strongest differentiators. Rather than operating as a transactional staffing company focused solely on filling jobs, FlexCare pairs clinicians with a dedicated recruiter who remains their single point of contact across assignments. Recruiters get to know each clinician personally, including their goals, preferences, communication style, and long-term plans, so nurses are not forced to start over with someone new at every contract. That relationship is supported by expert market guidance, transparent pay and benefits communication, in-house clinical support, and ongoing advocacy throughout the assignment experience.

The relationship-first approach has become increasingly important as clinicians seek greater stability, flexibility, and trust in a rapidly evolving healthcare labor market.

The award also reflects broader industry conversations around clinician retention and workforce sustainability. As hospitals and healthcare systems continue facing critical staffing challenges, organizations that prioritize clinician experience are increasingly viewed as essential partners in strengthening workforce resilience.

"Travel nurses have more choices today than ever before," Connor said. "They are looking closely at which companies follow through on their promises, advocate for them when challenges arise, and create experiences built on trust instead of transactions. We believe the future of healthcare staffing belongs to organizations willing to raise the standard for how clinicians are treated."

"I believe I speak for everyone at Nurse.com and the entire Relias family, when I say it's our honor to spotlight leaders who invest in their people. Employer support helps workforces perform at their best, and nowhere is that more critical than in healthcare." said Kay Krafft, Relias CEO.

Nurse.com's Top Workplace for Nursing awards recognize organizations that clinicians themselves identify as exceptional places to work and partner with. The recognition is based on independent survey feedback from nurses across the healthcare industry.

For more information about FlexCare and career opportunities for travel nurses, allied health professionals, and therapists, visit flexcarestaff.com.

ABOUT FLEXCARE

FlexCare is a nationwide leader in travel nursing, allied health, and therapy talent management solutions for top healthcare facilities throughout the U.S. Since 2006, FlexCare has been committed to helping address critical personnel needs in healthcare, ensuring facilities have access to the best clinical talent to meet patient needs while unlocking career opportunities for travel clinicians and supporting them to provide the highest level of patient care possible. To learn more about FlexCare, visit flexcarestaff.com.

ABOUT NURSE.COM

As the trusted career resource built by and for nurses, Nurse.com fosters one of the largest online communities of nurses, reaching nearly 3 million nurses per month. Nurse.com serves nurses with lifelong career support through accredited continuing education, job opportunities, and a thriving community. Nurse.com is part of Relias' family of brands, including the Wound Care Education Institute, Relias Academy, FreeCME, and Clinician.com, which share a common goal of improving the lives of the most vulnerable members of society and those who care for them.

Media Contact

Becca Courtney, FlexCare, 1 5745280600, [email protected], https://www.flexcarestaff.com/

SOURCE FlexCare