FlexCare Named One of BluePipes' Best Travel Nursing Companies for 2026

"There's no greater recognition than hearing directly from the clinicians we serve. We're grateful to every travel nurse who has taken the time to share their experience, and we'll continue working every day to earn their trust." Travis Mannon, CEO of FlexCare. Post this

Published annually by BluePipes, the rankings evaluate more than 450 travel healthcare companies using nearly 230,000 reviews aggregated from five independent platforms: Google, Indeed, Facebook, Glassdoor, and Travel Nursing Central. The methodology is designed to reflect clinicians' real-world experiences working with travel healthcare agencies.

"For nearly 20 years, we've had the privilege of supporting travel nurses as they build meaningful careers and care for patients and communities across the country," said Travis Mannon, Chief Executive Officer of FlexCare. "There's no greater recognition than hearing directly from the clinicians we serve. We're grateful to every travel nurse who has taken the time to share their experience, and we'll continue working every day to earn their trust."

According to BluePipes, FlexCare earned an overall score of 96.50, supported by 2,309 clinician reviews, while also receiving recognition for improved review performance on Google and Indeed.

For nearly two decades, FlexCare has continued to invest in technology, personalized support, and a clinician-first experience designed to help travel healthcare professionals build meaningful careers. While the healthcare landscape has evolved, the company's mission has remained the same: empowering exceptional clinicians with the support, transparency, and advocacy they need to thrive.

The complete BluePipes Best Travel Nursing Companies for 2026 rankings are available at:

https://blog.bluepipes.com/best-travel-nursing-companies-2026/

To learn more about FlexCare or explore current travel nursing opportunities, visit www.flexcarestaff.com.

About FlexCare

FlexCare is a nationwide leader in travel nursing, allied health, and therapy talent management solutions for top healthcare facilities throughout the U.S. Since 2006, FlexCare has been committed to helping address critical personnel needs in healthcare, ensuring facilities have access to the best clinical talent to meet patient needs while unlocking career opportunities for travel clinicians and supporting them to provide the highest level of patient care possible. To learn more about FlexCare, visit flexcarestaff.com.

Media Contact

Rebecca Courtney, FlexCare, 1 5745280600, [email protected], https://www.flexcarestaff.com/

SOURCE FlexCare