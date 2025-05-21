FlexCare Partners with Veteran First Technologies to Tackle Urgent Veteran Affairs Staffing Crisis, Enhancing Access to High-Quality Care for Veterans Nationwide

"This partnership not only provides highly qualified clinicians with the opportunity to work at some of the nation's most respected healthcare institutions but also supports one of the most important demographics in our country—our veterans," said Travis Mannon, CEO of FlexCare. Post this

FlexCare clinicians will now have access to competitive contract opportunities at VA facilities across the country, providing greater flexibility and a wider range of career opportunities. Because VA is a federal healthcare system, any state license is eligible regardless of the state of the facility. Contracts with VA facilities will be up to 52 weeks in length, offering stability and the option for long-term placements, although shorter contracts can also be arranged to accommodate individual clinician's preferences.

"This partnership not only provides highly qualified clinicians with the opportunity to work at some of the nation's most respected healthcare institutions but also supports one of the most important demographics in our country—our veterans," said Travis Mannon, CEO of FlexCare. "We're honored to partner with Veteran First Technologies to ensure VA facilities can maintain appropriate staffing levels to give patients more access to the care they deserve."

About FlexCare

FlexCare is an award-winning national leader in travel nursing, allied health, and therapy talent management solutions for top healthcare facilities throughout the U.S. Since 2006, FlexCare has been committed to helping address critical personnel needs in healthcare, ensuring facilities have access to the best clinical talent to meet patient needs while unlocking career opportunities for travel clinicians and supporting them to provide the highest level of patient care possible.

About Veteran First Technologies

Veteran First Technologies is a small business owned by service-disabled veterans that specializes in staffing IT and professional services at the Department of Defense and civilian agencies. The company is dedicated to supporting the needs of government organizations through its skilled and experienced workforce.

