FlexCare Recognized as 2025 Top Workplace in Healthcare

"Being recognized as a Top Workplace for Healthcare is incredibly meaningful to our entire FlexCare team," said Travis Mannon, CEO of FlexCare. "What makes this recognition so special is that it comes directly from our employees. As a team, we understand the purpose behind our work and feel connected to it. Every day, our team helps clinicians deliver quality care where it's needed most. That shared mission creates a high-performance culture rooted in meaning, impact, and collaboration."

The strength of FlexCare's internal culture directly impacts the experience it delivers to clinicians and healthcare facilities. A team that's engaged, aligned, and motivated is better equipped to respond quickly, solve challenges creatively, and build lasting relationships. This recognition affirms that FlexCare's people-first approach isn't just good for employees—it's foundational to the level of service partners can expect.

"It's easy to talk about support in healthcare staffing, but delivering it consistently takes a high-functioning, aligned team," said Alexandra Connor, Senior Vice President of Marketing at FlexCare. "What this recognition affirms is that the infrastructure we've built—how we communicate, collaborate, and solve problems together—truly makes a difference for the clinicians and facilities who count on us."

This recognition follows other recent awards this year that reflect FlexCare's commitment to elevating the clinician experience and strengthening healthcare partnerships, including Kaiser Permanente's Miles of Impact Award and AMN Healthcare's MSP Pinnacle Award. Both highlight FlexCare's strength as a strategic workforce partner—providing rapid clinician placement, maintaining compliance standards, and helping facilities manage workforce gaps with greater speed and reliability.

Since 2006, FlexCare has worked to address critical healthcare staffing needs by connecting top-tier facilities with highly qualified clinical professionals. This latest recognition reinforces FlexCare's standing as an employer of choice in the healthcare staffing industry and demonstrates company's clear connection to healthcare impact—supporting clinicians, easing staffing burdens, and prioritizing quality care—creates a workplace where employees feel empowered and proud of the difference they make.

