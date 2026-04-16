FlexCare's Chief Client Officer Ryan White Appointed to NATHO Board of Directors

Bringing frontline workforce insight to the NATHO Board, White helps strengthen industry standards and advance the future of travel healthcare workforce solutions
ROSEVILLE, Calif., April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FlexCare, a nationwide leader in travel nursing, allied health, and therapy workforce management solutions, is proud to announce that its Chief Client Officer Ryan White has been elected to the Board of Directors for the National Association of Travel Healthcare Organizations (NATHO).
Over more than 15 years at FlexCare, White has worked across the full lifecycle of travel healthcare—from recruiting clinicians to leading enterprise-level client strategy—while partnering closely with hospitals, health systems, and MSPs. In his current role as Chief Client Officer, he leads FlexCare's client strategy with a focus on delivering flexible, high-quality talent solutions that help healthcare organizations balance cost control and talent enablement, building long-term, sustainable workforce partnerships that go beyond transactional staffing models.
His comprehensive experience gives him a valuable lens as healthcare organizations navigate workforce shortages, rising costs, and increasing operational complexity. This approach, prioritizing sustainable, partnership-driven workforce strategies over short-term solutions, aligns closely with the broader direction of the travel healthcare industry and brings an important voice to the NATHO Board as it helps shape the future of travel healthcare.
"Ryan's experience spans both the operational and strategic sides of workforce management," said Holly Bass, Executive Director of NATHO. "That combination, along with his deep partnerships with hospitals and MSPs, brings a level of insight that's especially valuable as we address the industry's most complex challenges."
"I'm honored to have been elected to the NATHO Board at such a pivotal time for our industry," said White. "As hospitals continue to face staffing shortages, rising costs, and increasing complexity across workforce operational and policy environments, it's more important than ever that we work collaboratively as an industry. I look forward to contributing to initiatives that support ethical standards, innovation, and long-term sustainability in travel healthcare, helping drive meaningful progress for both healthcare organizations and the clinicians who support them."
White's election underscores the importance of experienced, partnership-driven leadership in shaping the future of travel healthcare and advancing solutions that better support healthcare organizations and clinicians alike.
About FlexCare
FlexCare is a nationwide leader in travel nursing, allied health, and therapy talent management solutions for top healthcare facilities throughout the U.S. Since 2006, FlexCare has been committed to helping address critical personnel needs in healthcare, ensuring facilities have access to the best clinical talent to meet patient needs while unlocking career opportunities for travel clinicians and supporting them to provide the highest level of patient care possible. To learn more about FlexCare, visit flexcarestaff.com.
About NATHO
The National Association of Travel Healthcare Organizations (NATHO) is a non-profit association of travel healthcare organizations that promotes ethical business practices, offers educational opportunities, creates a space for advocation, and sets the gold standard for conduct in the travel healthcare industry. To learn more about NATHO, visit natho.org.
Media Contact
Becca Courtney, FlexCare, 1 5745280600, [email protected], https://www.flexcarestaff.com/
SOURCE FlexCare
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