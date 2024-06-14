Flexcon Becomes Newest Member of the Vinyl Sustainability Council

Worldwide manufacturer of coating and film products joins effort to advance sustainability in the vinyl industry

WASHINGTON, June 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Vinyl Sustainability Council (VSC), a self-funded business council advancing sustainability in the vinyl industry, is proud to announce Flexcon as its newest member. A global preferred provider of innovative coatings, film laminations, and functional technologies, Flexcon is committed to understanding customer challenges and co-creating solutions that positively impact society and the environment.

"We are excited to welcome Flexcon into the VSC," said Jay Thomas, Executive Director of the VSC. "Flexcon's Waste Diversion program is a great example of how the industry is working to increase circularity, and we look forward to collaborating with them to achieve the VSC mission to advance sustainability in the industry."

"We're proud to join the Vinyl Sustainability Council, working together towards advancing sustainability in the vinyl industry," says Jodi Sawyer, Senior Business Development Manager. "This partnership demonstrates Flexcon's commitment to continuous improvement across all three aspects of sustainability – environmental, social, and economic performance."

Flexcon has prioritized opportunities to make a positive impact by enhancing their portfolio of sustainable products, focusing on reducing their carbon footprint, and supporting their employees and surrounding communities. Flexcon is the fourth company to join the VSC in 2024, following fifteen new members in 2023.

About the Vinyl Sustainability Council

The Vinyl Sustainability Council (VSC), founded in 2016 in partnership with the Vinyl Institute, is a collaborative platform for companies, organizations, and other industry stakeholders to come together to advance the U.S. vinyl industry's contribution to sustainable development. Through its +Vantage Vinyl® verification program, the VSC aims to drive continuous improvement across all three aspects of sustainability – environmental, social, and economic performance. For more information, please visit https://vantagevinyl.com/.

About Flexcon

Flexcon Global is a preferred provider of innovative coatings, film laminations, and functional technologies. Flexcon is committed to understanding customer challenges and co-creating solutions that positively impact society and the environment. A family-owned business for nearly 70 years, Flexcon develops and manufactures quality products with precision and efficiency for markets such as healthcare, sustainable packaging, transportation, consumer durables, electronics, industrial, retail & advertising and construction & energy with a goal of advancing bonds, innovation, and our world. Headquartered in Spencer, MA, USA, the company has operations and distribution throughout North America, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit Flexcon.com, follow Flexcon on LinkedIn, or call +1-508-885-8200.

