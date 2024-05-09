Flexible Hiring Increased in Q1 With 60,000 Fully Remote Positions Available, According To Virtual Vocations Report

"The Virtual Vocations job board experienced 25% growth in available fully remote job postings shared to our database from Q4 2023 to Q1 2024. And when comparing Q1 2023 to Q1 2024, access to fully remote job postings increased 10%." –Laura Spawn, CEO and co-founder of Virtual Vocations Post this

Ranked by the total number of 100% remote job postings shared to the Virtual Vocations database during Q1 2024, the following companies and job industries are best for fully remote positions:

Top 5 Companies for Fully Remote Jobs:

1. VocoVision, Inc.

2. UnitedHealth Group

3. Coalition Technologies

4. Humana Inc.

5. Amgen Inc.

Top 5 Industries for Fully Remote Jobs:

1. Information Technology

2. Healthcare

3. Sales

4. Marketing

5. Management

Virtual Vocations also named its top Employer Partners for Q1. Employer Partners collaborate with the Virtual Vocations team to share fully remote job openings directly to the company's job board. From January through March, the following Employer Partners published the most 100% virtual job postings:

Top 5 Employer Partners for Fully Remote Jobs:

1. BairesDev

2. Littera Education Inc.

3. TTEC Holdings, Inc.

4. Study.com

5. Susan G. Komen

The first quarter of 2024 also marked the addition of three new Employer Partners to Virtual Vocations' program. These businesses now keep company with more than 3,600 vetted program members that prioritize 100% virtual hiring.

New Q1 2024 Employer Partners:

1. Nextologies Limited, a telecommunications solutions company

2. Approval Academic Consulting LLC, an educational consulting firm

3. Accent Advisor, a language education company

To read Virtual Vocations' complete set of top 10 lists for the best companies, career fields, and Employer Partners for fully remote jobs from Q1 2024, visit https://www.virtualvocations.com/blog/annual-statistical-remote-work-reports/q1-2024-state-of-remote-work-10-best-companies-and-careers-for-work-from-home-jobs/.

ABOUT VIRTUAL VOCATIONS

Founded in 2007 by CEO Laura Spawn and her brother, CTO Adam Stevenson, Virtual Vocations is a small company with a big mission: to connect jobseekers with legitimate remote job openings. To date, Virtual Vocations has helped more than four million jobseekers in their quests for flexible, remote work.

In addition to providing a database of current, hand-screened, and 100% remote job openings, Virtual Vocations offers jobseekers a number of tools to aid in their job searches, including exclusive career courses, downloadable jobseeker content, and career coaching and resume writing services. Virtual Vocations also releases several data-driven reports each year on current trends in remote work.

Virtual Vocations, Inc. is a private, family-owned, and 100% virtual company incorporated in Tucson, Arizona.

Media Contact

Kimberly Back, Virtual Vocations, Inc., 1 (800) 379-5092 x. 703, [email protected], https://www.virtualvocations.com

