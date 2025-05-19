Flexible InstallAware (Multi Platform) 2025 Source Code Opened Up.

The sole flexible installer has published its source code under a Business Source License, empowering software developers to self-publish their software applications in new ways. The source repository is available immediately at https://github.com/installaware/IAMP .
SAN FRANCISCO, May 19, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- InstallAware Software, the technology leader in software installation, repackaging, and virtualization solutions for app developers and enterprises, has published the source code of InstallAware 2025 under a Business Source License. InstallAware 2025 liberates developers from having to learn an ever-growing number of, and mutually incompatible, packaging formats – from DEB/RPM on Linux, and DMG/PKG on macOS, to MSI/MSIX on Windows; while remaining standards compliant – with support for Apple Notarization and Microsoft Authenticode code signing – easily building Native Code software installers for all major operating systems, all from a single (and flexible) source.
InstallAware 2025 has no runtime dependencies such as .NET or Java, both reducing setup payloads, and bulletproofing installations. Even should setup GUIs fail to boot, InstallAware 2025 setups render in pure character/text "console" mode. Best of all, absolutely nothing is hard-coded in InstallAware 2025 setups; whereby the entire installation process is spelled out line by line in a human readable, graphically edited (no syntax to learn), conditionally flowing script. This script adapts to the underlying state of the operating system and makes intelligent decisions at runtime, increasing successful deployment rates, reducing support costs, and improving customer satisfaction – culminating in a lasting positive first impression.
This power doesn't sacrifice ease of use either, as the InstallAware 2025 IDE filters this graphical script through the visual lenses of multiple designers, each focused on a particular area of the installation. For example, the Files designer helps setup developers drag-and-drop files to define the payload of a setup project, as opposed to manually writing script code with "Install Files" commands. Since these designers transparently emit all necessary script code in the background, developers may at any time drop-down to the all-powerful script editor to rapidly conditionalize execution flow, or inject custom logic, where needed. This flexibility is what makes InstallAware 2025 so powerful, and unmatched in the entire industry!
Many other tools claim flexibility, but lack this kind of integration between their script back-end and their GUI front-end. This partitioning between the GUI and the script has serious consequences down the line, frustrating setup developers and end-users alike; resulting in poor quality packages which don't scale and worse yet, leave target devices in a misconfigured state. Vendors such as Apple have taken this as a sign to abandon setup packages altogether, which is a step in the wrong direction and leaves macOS users without a standard mechanism to cleanly uninstall, modify, or repair installed applications – to say nothing of missing web updates – something of a scandal as we prepare to enter the second quarter of the 21st Century.
Now with source code access, everyone may take a look under the hood and experience the magic of InstallAware. The code generating IDE, the command line build tool, the industry's only multi platform Setup Capture tool, the Dialog Editor for easily creating and connecting setup wizards, and down to the Native Code setup engine itself – all of the source code is fully available, in ready to build form. Helpful build scripts automate as much of the process as possible, with extensive documentation covering each step of the way. The process to configure a build environment is simple and efficient – in service of software developers of all experience levels – and based on the open source Lazarus IDE/Free Pascal compiler.
InstallAware Software continues to develop and support InstallAware 2025. The most affordable license packages come without any technical support services, and offer one-click installation and updates for the entire product throughout the duration of the paired maintenance term; on multiple Linux, macOS, and Windows platforms. Official support, and turnkey Consulting Services, are available directly from the source; further enhancing the product experience and realizing the maximum potential afforded by the underlying technology. No matter how a setup is built with InstallAware 2025, it will offer the best experience and reliability for both developers deploying with it, and end-users running setups built with it.
About InstallAware Software
InstallAware Software, founded in 2003, is the leading Cloud Infrastructure Company with its laser sharp focus on bullet-proof enterprise software deployment and repackaging – now supporting Linux and macOS targets as first-class citizens, in addition to Windows. InstallAware has been recognized by multiple awards coming from Microsoft, SDTimes "Leader of the Software Development Industry", and Visual Studio Magazine Reader's Choice Gold Award, among other recognition. InstallAware 2025 is available free for all open source projects, and in paid editions with prices starting at $950. For a fully functional 14-day trial and more information, visit www.installaware.com/installaware-multi-platform.htm.
