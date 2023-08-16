Flexible, Scalable, Efficient: Genea Integration Will Deliver Cloud-Based Access Control for XProtect and Kite Solutions

The fusion of Genea's cloud-based access control and our XProtect and Kite video technologies truly amplifies security options and capabilities for our customers, said Tim Palmquist, Vice President, Americas, Milestone Systems. Tweet this

Milestone XProtect and Milestone Kite are distinct solutions, each providing seamless integration capabilities with Genea access control. XProtect is an on-premises video management solution, while Kite is a cloud-based VSaaS. The Genea integration provides real-time confirmation of access control status with visual monitoring in Genea's access control. Genea's flexibility with both XProtect and Kite extends Milestone's rich ecosystem, affording end-users the freedom to choose the ideal solution for their unique needs.

"As leaders in our respective fields, we saw a mutual opportunity to combine our strengths and deliver an unprecedented open platform security solution," said Tim Palmquist, Vice President, Americas, Milestone Systems. "The fusion of Genea's cloud-based access control and our XProtect and Kite video technologies truly amplifies security options and capabilities for our customers."

The Genea bi-directional integration with Milestone XProtect offers functionalities such as automated responses to alarms, remote door operations, including Lock, Unlock, and Quick Grant access can be performed from the Milestone Smart Client to Genea hardware. The integration also pulls lists of active users from Genea into the Milestone application, facilitating efficient user profile management.

"We are thrilled to have these integrations with Milestone," said Mike Maxsenti, General Manager of Access Control at Genea. "We firmly believe that cloud-based integrations like this will help our current and future customers not only improve their security but give them the flexibility and scalability they need over the long run.

By integrating Milestone on-premises and cloud-based video management technologies with Genea Access control, users will have a highly flexible, efficient and scalable solution to meet their security needs.

About Genea

Genea Access Control pairs advanced, cloud-based access control with the flexibility of non-proprietary hardware and an open API. Our innovative software solution gives IT and security teams the capability of remotely adding and removing users, monitoring access events, responding to emergencies, and more…all from a user-friendly dashboard. Go a step further by automating user access keys in any form - from physical key cards to mobile to employee badge in Apple Wallet credentials. Integrate with your video surveillance, identity management and visitor management systems to create a unified, single pane of glass security network. Best of all, Genea Access Control is backed by 24/7/365 customer support, ensuring you get help when you need it most.

Resources

About Milestone Systems

Milestone Systems is a leading provider of data-driven video technology software in and beyond security that helps the world see how to ensure safety, protect assets, and increase business efficiency. Milestone enables an open platform community that drives collaboration and innovation in the development and use of network video technology, with reliable and scalable solutions that are proven in more than 500,000 customer sites worldwide. Founded in 1998, Milestone is a stand-alone company in the Canon Group. For more information visit: http://www.milestonesys.com

