FlexJobs Announces the Top 100 Companies for Hybrid Jobs 2023

"With more people preferring hybrid work over fully remote arrangements, the demand for hybrid jobs isn't slowing down," said Sara Sutton, Founder and CEO of FlexJobs. "We're pleased to recognize the leading employers supporting hybrid work, and hope this year's list supports job seekers in identifying and connecting to the variety of hybrid career opportunities available," Sutton added.

Top Companies for Hybrid Jobs in 2023:

The 2023 list welcomed more than 50 newcomers, signaling the expanding number of employers joining the list of companies embracing hybrid work.

Robert Half International earned the number one spot on the Top 100 Companies for Hybrid Jobs 2023 list. Each of the top 10 companies were included on the inaugural Top 100 Companies for Hybrid Jobs 2022 list, with Creative Financial Staffing, New York Life, Elevance Health, Allied Irish Bank, Aston Carter, and Lincoln Financial Group climbing in rankings to break into this year's top 10.

A full ranking of the Top 100 hybrid companies is available here.

1. Robert Half International

2. Kelly

3. Lee Hecht Harrison (LHH)

4. Creative Financial Staffing (CFS)

5. Randstad

6. New York Life

7. Elevance Health

8. Allied Irish Bank (AIB)

9. Aston Carter

10. Lincoln Financial Group

Aston Carter, which earned the ninth spot on FlexJobs' hybrid companies list, incorporates hybrid work to further their mission of propelling lives and communities by uniting great people and organizations to realize their full potential. "We are committed to our people, which includes the thousands of professionals we connect with top employers every year," said Dave Poling, Vice President of Talent Services at Aston Carter. "It's an honor to be recognized as a leading provider of flexible work opportunities—whether that be in office, hybrid, or remote jobs. Flexibility fosters a culture of mutual trust and respect between companies and their employees, and we believe this culture will continue to allow our clients, our contractors and our company to thrive into 2024 and beyond," Poling concluded.

About Top Hybrid Careers in 2023:

Accounting and finance held the top spot as the number one career category for the most hybrid job listings. Historically strong for hybrid opportunities, it not only offered the most hybrid roles compared to other categories, but also grew by 46 percent over the past year. The Nonprofit (23 percent) and Administrative (14 percent) categories experienced modest growth in the last 12 months.

The top career fields for hybrid jobs are:

1. Accounting & Finance

2. Administrative

3. Project Management

4. HR & Recruiting

5. Computer & IT

6. Marketing

7. Nonprofit

8. Customer Service

9. Medical & Health

10. Sales

About Top Hybrid Job Titles in 2023:

A wide variety of jobs can be in a hybrid arrangement, but the most popular hybrid job titles are:

1. Accountant

2. Executive Assistant

3. Financial Analyst

4. Customer Service Representative

5. Project Manager

6. Recruiter

7. Paralegal

8. Marketing Manager

9. Account Manager

10. Writer

Among the companies hiring for hybrid jobs is BCD Travel, which ranked 14th on the Top 100 Hybrid list. "We believe that working at BCD Travel is more than a job – it's a journey of growth and camaraderie," said Christian Dahl, Senior Vice President of People & Culture at BCD Travel. "We offer hybrid, remote and office workplaces that empower our people to connect, collaborate, and celebrate around the world. This recognition in FlexJobs Top 100 Companies for Hybrid Jobs affirms our commitment to fostering a dynamic work environment where our people thrive, and our values drive us forward.''

Hybrid jobs are available across the professional spectrum. More than half (62 percent) of hybrid postings are for experienced-level positions, making hybrid work accessible to a majority of professionals. Manager-level roles account for 19 percent of hybrid postings, senior manager-level jobs make up 13 percent, and entry-level roles make up the remaining six percent.

About FlexJobs

FlexJobs is the leading career service specializing in remote, hybrid, and flexible jobs, with over 135 million people having used its resources since 2007. FlexJobs provides the highest-quality database of vetted remote and flexible job listings, from entry-level to executive, startups to public companies, part-time to full-time. To support job seekers in all phases of their career journey, FlexJobs also offers extensive expert advice, webinars, and other resources. In parallel, FlexJobs works with leading companies to recruit quality remote talent and optimize their remote and flexible workplace. A trusted source for data, trends, and insight, FlexJobs has been cited extensively in top national outlets, including CNN, the Wall Street Journal, the New York Times, CNBC, Forbes magazine, and many more. FlexJobs also has partner sites Remote.co and Job-Hunt.org to help round out its content and job search offerings. Follow FlexJobs on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.

