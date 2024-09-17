FlexJobs Announces Top 100 Companies for Hybrid Jobs in 2024

Hybrid work offers big benefits both for employees and employers, so it is exciting to see an increasing number of new companies joining this year's list," said Toni Frana, Lead Career Expert at FlexJobs. Post this

Each week has some remote and some in-office days

Workers are generally remote with some in-office days

Everyone generally works in the office with some remote days

"Hybrid work offers big benefits both for employees and employers, so it is exciting to see an increasing number of new companies joining this year's list," said Toni Frana, Lead Career Expert at FlexJobs. "The demand for hybrid jobs––the 'ideal working arrangement' for over a third of people––reflects the growing importance of workplace flexibility and healthy work-life balance in the future of work."

Top Companies for Hybrid Work in 2024

FlexJobs' Top 100 Hybrid Companies list welcomed more than 50 newcomers in 2024, such as AECOM, Atrium Staffing, and Black & Veatch, among many others.

For the second year in a row, Robert Half International held the number one spot on the list. It was joined by LHH, Creative Financial Staffing, Vaco, KForce, Kelly, and Federal Reserve System, which have been recognized on past lists and saw enough growth over the last year to secure spots within the top 10 companies offering hybrid remote jobs on this year's list.

A full ranking of the Top 100 hybrid companies is available here, with the top 10 leading employers including:

1. Robert Half International

2. AECOM

3. LHH – Lee Hecht Harrison

4. Creative Financial Staffing – CFS

5. Black & Veatch

6. Atrium Staffing

7. Vaco

8. Kforce

9. Kelly

10. Federal Reserve System

Vaco, seventh on FlexJobs' top hybrid companies list, relies on flexible work to enrich and empower their workforce. "At Vaco, we're excited to offer our people flexibility in the way they work – whether it be hybrid, remote or in-office – while fostering an environment that is supportive, collaborative and inclusive. We empower our employees to embrace change and trust one another, cultivating a culture of mutual respect and continuous development," said Tracey Power, Chief People Officer of Vaco Holdings. "It's an honor to be recognized by FlexJobs for the second year in a row, and we remain committed to advancing flexible work solutions that enrich both professional growth and personal well-being."

Top Hybrid Career Categories in 2024

Computer and IT was the leading career field for the most hybrid job postings in 2024. The category saw steady hybrid opportunities throughout the year, growing upwards of 30 percent to eclipse accounting and finance (five percent) and take over the top spot.

Although lower in the total volume of hybrid job postings, other promising fields like marketing (31 percent) and administrative (30 percent) showed high growth. The top 10 career fields for hybrid jobs include:

1. Computer & IT

2. Project Management

3. Accounting & Finance

4. Operations

5. Business Development

6. Marketing

7. Administrative

8. Communications

9. Sales

10. Customer Service

Top Hybrid Job Titles in 2024

A wide variety of jobs can be performed in a hybrid arrangement, but the most in-demand hybrid job titles companies hired for in 2024 were:

1. Accountant

2. Executive Assistant

3. Financial Analyst

4. Software Engineer

5. Project Manager

6. Account Executive

7. Accounting Manager

8. Sales Development Representative

9. Customer Service Representative

10. Business Development Representative

Building on momentum from past years, hybrid job opportunities continue to be available across career levels. Experienced-level roles accounted for 68 percent of available openings, with manager (15 percent) and senior manager-level jobs (11 percent) making up over a quarter, and entry-level roles making up the remaining six percent.

