FlexJobs Announces Top 100 Companies to Watch for Remote Jobs in 2024

Top Companies for Remote Jobs 2024

Working Solutions earned first place on FlexJobs' 2024 Top 100 list. In addition to providing work-from-home career opportunities in customer service, Working Solutions has also hired for remote roles across consulting, project management, and sales. The company was accompanied by LiveOps and CVS Health, which ranked second and third, respectively.

The top 10 companies for remote jobs and a full ranking of all of the top 100 companies is available here.

Working Solutions LiveOps CVS Health Robert Half International Williams-Sonoma Thermo Fisher Scientific ModSquad BELAY Cactus Transcom

This year's list of companies spans a variety of industries ranging from computer and IT and finance to healthcare, education, and travel, demonstrating the widening reach of remote work in the evolving work landscape.

Among the top companies is Williams-Sonoma (#5), which embraces remote work to reach talent across career areas including marketing, customer service, retail, and manufacturing. "The demand for talent can be very challenging in the retail space," said Josh Layton, Senior Recruiting Manager of Care Center Operations at Williams-Sonoma. Through remote work, Layton adds, "the scale in which we need to attract that talent to ensure we care for our customers at the highest level has been much more attainable."

Six employers––CVS Health, Elevance Health, Kelly, SAP, Stride, Inc., and UnitedHealth Group––have made FlexJobs' Top 100 list every year since its debut in 2014. This year, they're joined by 34 newcomers including Axon, Hopper, Peloton, Samsara, and Zillow, which appeared on the annual list for the first time, further highlighting the many employers' commitment to work-from-home career options and remote talent.

BCD Travel, 12th on the list, recognizes the importance of remote work in supporting employees. "BCD Travel is honored to be recognized in the FlexJobs' Top 100 Companies for Remote Jobs list," said Christian Dahl, Senior Vice President of People & Culture at BCD Travel. "We are proud to offer work environments that fit the needs of our diverse workforce. Our remote positions allow people to connect from all over the world while providing more flexibility in their journey with BCD."

Similarly ModSquad, seventh on the list, values remote work options for creating a customized and flexible workforce. "As a customer experience services company started by remote workers, it never occurred to us to limit our talent searches to a particular geographic area so we could congregate in the same building," said Mike Pinkerton, Chief Operating Officer at ModSquad. In addition to customer service, the company has hired for roles in marketing, graphic design, entertainment and media, and project management.

Top Remote Career Categories

Computer and IT held the top spot as the career category with the highest number of remote job listings, closely followed by accounting and finance and marketing. Historically, the top three categories have routinely dominated the remote job marketplace and are considered to be among the strongest industries for work-from-home careers.

The top 10 career categories with the highest number of remote job postings in the FlexJobs database in 2023 were:

Computer & IT Accounting & Finance Marketing Medical & Health Project Management Customer Service Sales Administrative HR & Recruiting Operations

The top career categories provided steady remote job options throughout 2023, but larger workplace trends, such as layoffs, RTO mandates, slowed hiring, and a cooling job market, resulted in slower growth in remote job listings than previous years. Specifically, FlexJobs saw an 11% increase in the number of remote job listings in 2023 over 2022, compared to the 20% gains from 2021 to 2022.

Sales, computer/IT, accounting and finance, healthcare, and customer service all saw gains. HR and recruiting experienced the most considerable drop (39%) in remote job listings compared to 2022. Marketing also fell 31%.

Top Remote Job Titles

Similarly to past years, the majority of remote postings were for experienced-level jobs (64%), while manager (19%) and senior-level positions (12%) accounted for nearly one-third of postings, and entry-level roles made up the remaining five percent.

The top 10 remote job titles in 2023:

Accountant Executive Assistant Financial Analyst Product Manager Customer Service Representative Software Engineer Customer Success Manager Accounting Manager Product Designer Writer

By comparison, the top 10 most searched remote job terms by job seekers on FlexJobs in 2023 were:

