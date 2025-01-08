FlexJobs Announces Top 100 Companies to Watch for Remote Jobs in 2025

"We hope the list of companies not only serves as a valuable resource for job seekers, but empowers even more employers to expand their remote work opportunities in the year ahead," said Toni Frana, Career Expert Manager at FlexJobs. Post this

Top Companies for Remote Jobs 2025

For the second year in a row, Working Solutions earned first place on FlexJobs' Top 100 list. In addition to providing work-from-home career opportunities in customer service, Working Solutions has hired for remote roles across consulting, project management and sales. This year, the company was followed by LiveOps and UnitedHealth Group, which ranked second and third, respectively.

The top 10 companies for remote jobs and a full ranking of all of the top 100 companies is available here.

1. Working Solutions

2. LiveOps

3. UnitedHealth Group

4. Kelly

5. TELUS

6. Robert Half International

7. Prime Therapeutics

8. Transcom

9. BCD Travel

10. Amplify Education

Six employers––CVS Health, Elevance Health, Kelly, SAP, Stride and UnitedHealth Group––have made FlexJobs' Top 100 list every year since its debut in 2014. This year, they are joined by 33 newcomers, including AECOM, Everlight Solar, Cardinal Health, Black & Veatch and RTX Corporation, which appeared on the list for the first time, demonstrating employers' continued commitment to flexible career options and remote talent in the future of work.

Kelly, a long-time leader in remote work and fourth on FlexJobs' 2025 list, highlights the importance of location flexibility in supporting talent. "We're proud to have once again been named a top employer for remote work," said Chief People Officer Amy Bouque. "As a specialty talent solutions provider, we understand that today's job seekers demand flexible work arrangements and that embracing unique workstyles is a competitive advantage. That's why we aim to lead the way in reimagining how, where and when work gets done."

Additionally, BCD Travel (#9) understands the positive impact remote work has on employee engagement, wellbeing and overall success. "Being recognized in FlexJobs' Top 100 Companies for Remote Jobs list once again is a testament to BCD Travel's commitment to flexibility, employee engagement and work-life balance," said Christian Dahl, Executive Vice President People & Culture at BCD Travel. "Whether you're working from a home office, or abroad, we're proud to provide a virtual environment where our people can thrive. Here's to another year of proving that great work can happen anywhere."

Top 10 Career Fields for Remote Jobs

The top career categories represent the industries with the highest levels of remote job options. Computer and IT held the top spot as the career category with the most remote job listings. Historically, the category has been a leader of the remote job marketplace and considered to be among the strongest and most promising fields for work-from-home opportunities.

The top 10 career categories with the most remote job postings in the FlexJobs database throughout 2024 were:

1. Computer & IT

2. Project Management

3. Business Development

4. Operations

5. Accounting & Finance

6. Medical & Health

7. Sales

8. Customer Service

9. Communications

10. Marketing

All of the top categories showed steady growth throughout the year, underscoring the demand for remote talent across a wide variety of industries. Project management and operations remained relatively steady in remote job opportunities, while accounting and finance and marketing grew upwards of 30%. Although lower in the total number of remote job postings, business development and communications showed some of the highest growth rates, with each industry scaling enough to break into the top 10 ranking.

"We're excited to spotlight the leading companies and careers for remote work in 2025," said Toni Frana, Career Expert Manager at FlexJobs. "As the job landscape continues to shift, it's clear that remote work remains a top priority for workers––and employers. We hope the list of companies not only serves as a valuable resource for job seekers, but empowers even more employers to expand their remote work opportunities in the year ahead."

Top 10 Job Titles for Remote Work

The majority of remote job postings were for experienced-level roles (70%), while manager (14%) and senior-level positions (10%) accounted for nearly one quarter of listings, and entry-level roles made up the remaining six percent.

The top 10 remote job titles are:

1. Accountant

2. Software Engineer

3. Account Executive

4. Customer Service Representative

5. Project Manager

6. Sales Development Representative

7. Executive Assistant

8. Customer Success Manager

9. Product Manager

10. Business Development Representative

For the second year in a row, accountants secured the number one spot. Remote hiring for software engineers expanded enough to eclipse customer service representatives, while account executives, project managers and sales and business development representatives grew enough to rank within the top 10.

Additionally, the 10 most popular careers searched by job seekers on FlexJobs were:

1. Data Entry

2. Spanish

3. Virtual Admin

4. Writing

5. Translation

6. Proofreading

7. Computer & IT

8. Call Center

9. Bookkeeping

10. Art & Creative

To view the entire Top 100 Companies for Remote Jobs in 2025 list, please visit https://www.flexjobs.com/blog/post/top-100-companies-for-remote-jobs-2025 or contact Shanna Briggs at [email protected] for more information.

About FlexJobs

FlexJobs is the leading career service specializing in remote, hybrid and flexible jobs, with over 135 million people having used its resources since 2007. FlexJobs provides the highest-quality database of vetted remote and flexible job listings, from entry-level to executive, startups to public companies, part-time to full-time. To support job seekers in all phases of their career journey, FlexJobs also offers extensive expert advice, webinars and other resources. In parallel, FlexJobs works with leading companies to recruit quality remote talent and optimize their remote and flexible workplace. A trusted source for data, trends and insight, FlexJobs has been cited extensively in top national outlets, including CNN, the Wall Street Journal, the New York Times, CNBC, Forbes magazine and many more. FlexJobs also has partner sites Remote.co and Job-Hunt.org to help round out its content and job search offerings. Follow FlexJobs on LinkedIn, Facebook, X, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube.

Media Contact

Shanna Briggs, FlexJobs, 866-991-9222, [email protected], www.flexjobs.com

SOURCE FlexJobs