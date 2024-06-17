FlexJobs Announces Top 75 Companies to Watch for Remote Jobs

Career service spotlights leading companies, career fields, and job titles for remote work this summer

GUAYNABO, Puerto Rican, June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FlexJobs®, the leading career service for remote and hybrid work since 2007, today announces the Top 75 Companies to Watch for Remote Jobs. Given the demand for remote work options in today's fast-changing career landscape, FlexJobs compiled the report to connect workers and job seekers to the leading companies, career fields, and jobs providing work-from-home opportunities in the second half of 2024.

FlexJobs analyzed more than 60,000 companies and their job posting histories in its database between January 1 and May 31, 2024. A "remote job" is defined as any professional-level role that allows the worker to perform their job from home either entirely or part of the time.

Top 75 Companies Hiring for Remote Jobs

The top 75 companies are recognized for having the highest number of remote job openings so far in 2024 and are considered strong prospects for job seekers heading into the second half of the year. The top 10 companies and a full ranking of all of the top 75 companies is available here.

1. Robert Half International

2. Veeva

3. AECOM

4. CVS Health

5. Creative Financial Staffing - CFS

6. LHH - Lee Hecht Harrison

7. UnitedHealth Group

8. Prime Therapeutics

9. Guidehouse

10. TELUS

Robert Half International earned first place on FlexJobs' 2024 Top 75 list, followed closely by Veeva, AECOM, and CVS Health. Notably, the list of employers covers a wide range of fields, such as healthcare, computer and IT, accounting and finance, and customer service, among others, signaling steady opportunities across industries for remote work despite surveys indicating growing concerns around return-to-office mandates.

"FlexJobs' 2024 report is an excellent indication that even in a changing job landscape, remote work isn't going away," said Keith Spencer, Career Expert at FlexJobs. "These forward-thinking employers are a testament to the importance of flexibility in the future of work, and we hope the list helps job seekers better identify and connect to the many remote career options available," Spencer added.

Top Remote Career Categories & Job Titles

The top 10 career categories with the highest number of remote job postings in the FlexJobs database since the start of 2024 were:

1. Computer & IT

2. Accounting & Finance

3. Project Management

4. Sales

5. Medical & Health

6. Marketing

7. Account Management

8. Customer Service

9. Business Development

10. Operations

Computer and IT secured the number one spot as the career category with the highest number of remote job listings. It was followed by accounting and finance and project management, both of which saw slight increases in hiring for remote jobs. Building on trends from 2023, industries like marketing, customer service, and operations remained relatively steady in the volume of remote career opportunities.

Additionally, the top 10 remote job titles employers hired for most during the first part of 2024 were:

1. Accountant

2. Software Engineer

3. Customer Service Representative

4. Product Manager

5. Executive Assistant

6. Account Executive

7. Sales Development Representative

8. Business Development Representative

9. Project Manager

10. Product Marketing Manager

Reflective of the top career categories, accountants and software engineers were the most in-demand remote listings. Although lower in the total volume of remote jobs, categories like project management, sales, and marketing were also well represented by strong hiring trends of roles like account executives, sales and business development representatives, project managers, and product marketing managers.

Please visit https://www.flexjobs.com/blog/post/12-companies-hiring-this-summer-for-flexible-jobs/ or contact Shanna Briggs at [email protected] for more information.

About FlexJobs

FlexJobs is the leading career service specializing in remote, hybrid, and flexible jobs, with over 135 million people having used its resources since 2007. FlexJobs provides the highest-quality database of vetted remote and flexible job listings, from entry-level to executive, startups to public companies, part-time to full-time. To support job seekers in all phases of their career journey, FlexJobs also offers extensive expert advice, webinars, and other resources. In parallel, FlexJobs works with leading companies to recruit quality remote talent and optimize their remote and flexible workplace. A trusted source for data, trends, and insight, FlexJobs has been cited extensively in top national outlets, including CNN, the Wall Street Journal, the New York Times, CNBC, Forbes magazine, and many more. FlexJobs also has partner sites Remote.co and Job-Hunt.org to help round out its content and job search offerings. Follow FlexJobs on LinkedIn, Facebook, X, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.

