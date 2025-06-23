FlexJobs Announces Top 75 Companies to Watch for Remote Jobs

"To set yourself apart, job seekers should focus their efforts on the career fields and employers with consistently high remote job availability, such as those featured in FlexJobs' latest report," said Keith Spencer, Career Expert at FlexJobs. Post this

Top 75 Companies for Remote Jobs This Summer

The 75 companies are recognized for having the highest number of remote job openings so far in 2025, and they are considered strong prospects for job seekers heading into the second half of the year. The full ranking of all 75 companies is available here.

1. UnitedHealth Group

2. Lockheed Martin

3. Elevance Health

4. Huntington National Bank

5. General Dynamics

6. Brigham and Women's Hospital

7. Centene Corporation

8. Fidelity Investments

9. Sargent & Lundy

10. Insight Global

UnitedHealth Group secured the top spot on FlexJobs' 2025 Top 75 list, closely followed by Lockheed Martin and Elevance Health, which rounded out the top three. Building on trends from past years, the list of employers spans a variety of remote-friendly career fields, including healthcare, accounting and finance, and computer and IT.

"Remote job opportunities are still widely available across industries and experience levels," said Keith Spencer, Career Expert at FlexJobs. "But as interest in remote work continues to surge, so does the competition. To set yourself apart, job seekers should focus their efforts on the career fields and employers with consistently high remote job availability, such as those featured in FlexJobs' latest report, which can make all the difference in a crowded job market."

Top Remote Career Categories & Job Titles

The top 10 career categories with the highest number of remote job postings in the FlexJobs database since the start of 2025 were:

1. Project Management

2. Computer & IT

3. Operations

4. Sales

5. Customer Service

6. Medical & Health

7. Business Development

8. Accounting & Finance

9. Marketing

10. Administrative

Project management had the most remote job listings and expanded enough to outpace computer and IT, while operations showed sustained growth into 2025 to close out the top three rankings. Remote job opportunities in medical and health, business development, accounting and finance, marketing, and administrative all grew upwards of 20% over 2024, with each providing a consistently high volume of listings throughout the first half of the year.

Additionally, the 10 remote job titles employers hired for most during the first part of 2025 were:

1. Account Executive

2. Software Engineer

3. Customer Service Representative

4. Product Manager

5. Project Manager

6. Business Development Representative

7. Executive Assistant

8. Senior Accountant

9. Financial Analyst

10. Data Engineer

Mirroring the leading remote career categories, account executives, software engineers, and customer service representatives were the most in demand remote job listings posted on FlexJobs' site. Additionally, product and project managers and business development representatives showed steady demand year over year. Senior-level accountants, financial analysts, and data engineers joined the top 10 rankings after each showed a jump in job postings since the beginning of 2025.

About FlexJobs

FlexJobs' work from home jobs site specializes in flexible, hybrid, and remote jobs, with over 135 million people having used its resources since 2007. FlexJobs provides the highest-quality database of vetted online job listings, from entry-level to executive, startups to public companies, part-time to full-time. To support job seekers in all phases of their careers, FlexJobs offers expert advice, events & webinars, and other resources. In parallel, FlexJobs works with leading companies to recruit the best remote talent and optimize their remote and flexible workplace. A trusted source for data, trends, and insight, FlexJobs has been cited extensively in top national outlets, including Business Insider, CNBC, Entrepreneur magazine, Fast Company magazine, Forbes magazine, Fortune magazine, HuffPost, Newsweek magazine, Scripps News, U.S. News & World Report, USA Today, Yahoo Finance, and many more. Follow FlexJobs on LinkedIn, Facebook, X, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.

