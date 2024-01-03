FlexJobs Names 7 Fast-Growing Careers for Fully Remote Jobs in 2024

"These expanding career fields are an excellent indication of the wide range of industries embracing fully remote work," said Toni Frana, Lead Career Expert at FlexJobs. Post this

A "fully remote job" is defined as any professional-level role that allows the worker to perform their job entirely from home. The below categories are ranked in order from highest to lowest growth.

1. Sales

2. Account Management

3. Client Services

4. Business Development

5. Bilingual

6. Medical & Health

7. Education

Of the top seven career categories, sales saw the highest growth rate (48%) in the last year. Account management, client services, business development, and bilingual closely followed, with each category growing upward of 15% in the number of remote job postings. Medical and health and education rounded out the list, scaling by 13% and 10%, respectively.

The ranking excludes top career categories that routinely dominate the remote job marketplace, including computer and IT, accounting and finance, marketing, customer service, and project management.

According to FlexJobs' career experts, staying up to date on the latest remote and hybrid work trends is but one part of an effective job search. In addition to sharing the top job fields, the career service compiled a remote job search guide with examples of must-ask questions for job seekers, including what to look for in a remote job description, how to apply to a remote role, and what to keep in mind during a remote job interview.

Remote Job Searching: Key Questions for Candidates

1. What to Look for in a Remote Job Description

Does the job description specifically say it's 100% remote work?

If it doesn't say "100%," does it specify how much time is spent in the office vs remotely?

Does the job description mention that applicants must live in a specific location to apply, and does it explain why?

Is it a remote job that requires a lot of travel or on-site work in other locations?

2. Applying to a Fully Remote Job

3. What to Discuss During a Remote Job Interview

What equipment is recommended or required for the job?

What equipment does the company provide or reimburse for?

What is the onboarding process for remote workers?

How are remote meetings typically held (phone call, videoconference, audio-only, etc.)?

If it's a hybrid workplace, what does the company do to include remote workers?

What is the primary method of communication, and what kinds of tools does the team use for communication and collaboration?

