FlexJobs Names Top 10 Most Common Resume & Cover Letter Questions

"Tailoring applications is incredibly important, especially in today's job marketplace. We hope this Q&A guide equips job seekers with the insight to be a competitive candidate and take their resumes and cover letters to the next level," said Keith Spencer, Career Expert at FlexJobs. Tweet this

The Top 10 Most-Asked Questions About Resumes & Cover Letters Guide highlights the most pressing questions from job seekers and provides pertinent advice for anyone navigating resume and cover letter writing in the current world of work. A shortened summary of the Q&A is below, with in-depth answers in the blog post here.

Resumes: Most-Asked Questions from Job Seekers

1. Does my resume have to be just one page?

Career expert answer: Maintaining a one-page resume has become an outdated standard. If someone has had an extensive career, worn many hats in past roles, or had a considerable number of achievements to include, it's perfectly fine to go beyond the first page. That said, there's still a best practice of keeping it under two pages, maximum. Hiring managers are notoriously rushed, so candidates want to keep the information on their resume as concise, relevant, and targeted as possible.

Career expert answer: Maintaining a one-page resume has become an outdated standard. If someone has had an extensive career, worn many hats in past roles, or had a considerable number of achievements to include, it's perfectly fine to go beyond the first page. That said, there's still a best practice of keeping it under two pages, maximum. Hiring managers are notoriously rushed, so candidates want to keep the information on their resume as concise, relevant, and targeted as possible. 2. Should I list my entire career history?

Career expert answer: Keeping career history short and sweet ensures applicants avoid potential issues related to ageism within the application stage of the job search process. Only the last 10-15 years of work experience should be in a resume's "Professional Experience" section. With less information, candidates should instead highlight their most recent—and relevant—work for potential employers.

Career expert answer: Keeping career history short and sweet ensures applicants avoid potential issues related to ageism within the application stage of the job search process. Only the last 10-15 years of work experience should be in a resume's "Professional Experience" section. With less information, candidates should instead highlight their most recent—and relevant—work for potential employers. 3. What do I do if I have a gap in employment?

Career expert answer: Address any employment gaps head-on in the "Professional Experience" section. Note that it's only necessary to address any gaps within the 10-15 year employment window being highlighted. For example, candidates can include a "Career Break" for unplanned gaps or a "Planned Career Break" entry within their experience section. Proactively address the reason for this gap by tactfully explaining the reasons for the unemployment.

Career expert answer: Address any employment gaps head-on in the "Professional Experience" section. Note that it's only necessary to address any gaps within the 10-15 year employment window being highlighted. For example, candidates can include a "Career Break" for unplanned gaps or a "Planned Career Break" entry within their experience section. Proactively address the reason for this gap by tactfully explaining the reasons for the unemployment. 4. What skills should I list on my resume?

Career expert answer: The skills to include will depend heavily on the position. Carefully review the job description to identify key skills and attributes the employer is seeking, matching those as closely as possible is the best way to stand out.

Career expert answer: The skills to include will depend heavily on the position. Carefully review the job description to identify key skills and attributes the employer is seeking, matching those as closely as possible is the best way to stand out. 5. How do I make my resume stand out?

Career expert answer: Tailoring a resume to the job is, by far, the best way to stand out and grab a recruiter's attention. Avoid sending a cookie-cutter resume by focusing on job descriptions to find attractive keywords and phrases and using specific skills, experiences, or attributes integral to the role. Not only will tailoring resumes help job seekers beat the applicant tracking systems (ATS), but it will make it easier for recruiters to see why someone is an obvious fit for the role.

Cover Letters: Most-Asked Questions from Job Seekers

6. What is the purpose of a cover letter?

Career expert answer: Cover letters serve as an opportunity to amplify candidacy, providing additional context and demonstrating passion for the industry and role. While a resume is a great place to list skills, experience, and accomplishments, a cover letter amplifies a job seeker's fit for the specific role.

Career expert answer: Cover letters serve as an opportunity to amplify candidacy, providing additional context and demonstrating passion for the industry and role. While a resume is a great place to list skills, experience, and accomplishments, a cover letter amplifies a job seeker's fit for the specific role. 7. Do employers read cover letters?

Career expert answer: Tailored cover letters can make a significant impact, positioning applicants as standout candidates even when not explicitly required. Statistics on the importance of cover letters vary, but recent reports share that most employers want cover letters attached.

Career expert answer: Tailored cover letters can make a significant impact, positioning applicants as standout candidates even when not explicitly required. Statistics on the importance of cover letters vary, but recent reports share that most employers want cover letters attached. 8. How long should a cover letter be?

Career expert answer: Concise and focused cover letters, ideally one page with 200-500 words, deliver compelling messages to potential employers.

Career expert answer: Concise and focused cover letters, ideally one page with 200-500 words, deliver compelling messages to potential employers. 9. What should I include in a cover letter?

Career expert answer: Cover letters must be unique, offering additional context beyond the resume and showcasing specific examples of qualifications that will make for a strong candidacy.

Career expert answer: Cover letters must be unique, offering additional context beyond the resume and showcasing specific examples of qualifications that will make for a strong candidacy. 10. How should I start a cover letter?

Career expert answer: The opening paragraph plays a critical role in grabbing recruiters' attention and encouraging them to read further. Briefly reference the position, then explain why you're attracted to the role by emphasizing genuine excitement and qualifications.

FlexJobs' compilation of the top 10 most common resume and cover letter questions is free to access and available on its blog. The Career Expert team has also compiled a free 21 Steps to Job Search Success course to provide job seekers with one actionable 'challenge' a day to stay focused and successful in their job search.

For more information, please visit https://www.flexjobs.com/blog/post/answers-common-questions-about-resumes-and-cover-letters/ or contact Shanna Briggs at [email protected].

About FlexJobs

FlexJobs is the leading career service specializing in remote, hybrid, and flexible jobs, with over 135 million people having used its resources since 2007. FlexJobs provides the highest-quality database of vetted remote and flexible job listings, from entry-level to executive, startups to public companies, part-time to full-time. To support job seekers in all phases of their career journey, FlexJobs also offers extensive expert advice, webinars, and other resources. In parallel, FlexJobs works with leading companies to recruit quality remote talent and optimize their remote and flexible workplace. A trusted source for data, trends, and insight, FlexJobs has been cited extensively in top national outlets, including CNN, the Wall Street Journal, the New York Times, CNBC, Forbes magazine, and many more. FlexJobs also has partner sites Remote.co and Job-Hunt.org to help round out its content and job search offerings. Follow FlexJobs on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.

Media Contact

Shanna Briggs, FlexJobs, 866-991-9222, [email protected], www.flexjobs.com

SOURCE FlexJobs