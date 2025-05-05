FlexJobs Names Top 20 Entry-Level Remote Careers for Gen Z Graduates

"The real challenges most younger workers face are how to job search more effectively, build career readiness––and long-term job resilience––and present themselves as the best candidate out of the crowd," said Toni Frana, Career Expert Manager at FlexJobs. Post this

FlexJobs compiled the list by analyzing more than 60 career categories in its database and determining the industries with the highest volume of entry-level postings between January 1 and April 30, 2025, that offered any level of remote work, including fully remote and hybrid work arrangements.

Top 20 Career Categories for Entry-Level Remote & Hybrid Jobs

The top 20 career categories that posted the most entry-level remote and hybrid positions included:

1. Customer Service

2. Administrative

3. Medical & Health

4. Project Management

5. Operations

6. Accounting & Finance

7. Sales

8. Computer & IT

9. Education & Training

10. Insurance

11. Business Development

12. Communications

13. Marketing

14. Account Management

15. Bilingual

16. Software Development

17. Banking

18. HR & Recruiting

19. Legal

20. Nursing

Building on momentum from previous years, the top entry-level career categories for remote jobs were customer service, administrative, and medical and health. The top three fields were closely followed by accounting and finance and computer and IT, which maintained a consistently high volume of fully remote and hybrid entry-level roles.

Notably, sales and account management fields more than doubled in growth compared to 2024, signaling the accessibility of remote work options across career levels in the 2025 work landscape. Although lower in the total number of job postings, software development, HR and recruiting, and legal scaled enough to rank within the top 20.

Customer Service, Business Development Representatives Most In-Demand Entry-Level Jobs

The most in-demand entry-level remote and hybrid job titles were:

1. Customer Service Representative

2. Business Development Representative

3. Account Executive

4. Sales Representative

5. Licensed Insurance Agent

6. Customer Support Specialist

7. Financial Analyst

8. Administrative Assistant

9. Accountant

10. Project Coordinator

Reflective of the career categories, the most in-demand, entry-level jobs were for customer service and business development representatives. Account executives, sales representatives, insurance agents, and customer support specialists were also in high demand. Administrative assistants, accountants, and project coordinators showed steady growth to round out the list.

"It's a tough time to job search as a new graduate, but not entirely for the reasons you'd expect," said Toni Frana, Career Expert Manager at FlexJobs. "As our report found, entry-level remote openings are actually up across key industries. The real challenges most younger workers face are how to job search more effectively, build career readiness––and long-term job resilience––and present themselves as the best candidate out of the crowd."

10 Ways to Land Jobs & Create Career Readiness After Graduation

A Zety survey found 92% of Gen Z workers rely on TikTok for career advice, yet 55% admit to following misleading advice. With social media a dominant platform for job advice, FlexJobs' career experts advise younger workers to follow trusted guidance over controversial trends to develop post-grad job search skills and feel more confident, prepared, and competitive.

1. Treat Job Searching Like a Job

Landing jobs after college can take time, and the process itself can feel like full-time work. Treat job searching with the same structure and commitment required for a paid position, such as:

Setting specific hours during the week dedicated to job searching, application tracking, resume editing, and networking.

Using spreadsheets or job search platforms with tracking features to stay organized.

Writing down weekly goals, such as applying to a certain number of roles, researching five companies, or reaching out to new contacts.

2. Start With a Career Plan

Write out short-term and long-term career goals and identify job titles or industries that match. Then, use that framework to guide the job search. Having a plan in place offers clarity, and employers appreciate candidates who show intentionality and a sense of direction.

3. Customize Every Resume & Cover Letter

Generic applications rarely make it past automated filters. Most companies use applicant tracking systems (ATS) to screen resumes before they reach a hiring manager.

To stand out:

Tailor each resume and cover letter to the job.

Use keywords from the job description.

Mirror the language the employer uses to describe skills and responsibilities.

Focus on accomplishments, not just duties.

4. Create & Maintain a Professional Online Presence

Employers will research a candidate's online presence across social media platforms. Career experts recommend new graduates keep their LinkedIn profiles updated, showcase relevant skills, and engage intentionally with professional content to build credibility in their chosen field.

5. Develop a Personal Brand

Reflect key skills and interests across resumes, cover letters, and online profiles. Employers should see a coherent story that explains who a candidate is, what they offer, and why they're a great fit.

6. Focus Efforts on Skill-Building, Not Viral Trends

FlexJobs' career experts caution against following #CareerTok trends that can backfire. Instead, new grads should develop transferable skills like communication and time management, in addition to industry-specific skills that employers highly value.

7. Be Open to Internships and Contract Roles

Career experts advise keeping an open mind about internships and contract roles when job searching, as these experiences can be valuable stepping stones and lead to long-term employment.

8. Network Smarter, Not Harder

Networking is still one of the most effective ways to find a job, but it does not have to feel transactional. Rather than trying to follow and connect with every contact possible, focus instead on developing fewer and more meaningful relationships.

9. Vet Career Advice Sources

Career advice is everywhere, but not all of it is reliable. FlexJobs career experts advise graduates to cross-reference social media tips with trusted sources like university career centers, certified career coaches, or reputable career websites.

10. Stay Patient and Grounded

When looking for jobs after college, the process can be long and emotionally draining. Stay grounded by:

Taking regular breaks

Setting achievable weekly goals

Celebrating small wins (like submitting a strong application or scheduling a networking call)

Practicing self-care through exercise, sleep, and hobbies

