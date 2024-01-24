FlexJobs Names Top 30 Companies for Work-From-Anywhere Jobs in 2024

"Work-from-anywhere roles are unique from other remote openings, so job seekers need to be diligent and creative in their career search," said Keith Spencer, Career Expert at FlexJobs. Post this

The top 30 companies are ordered from highest to lowest in total volume of work-from-anywhere, remote job postings between January 1 and December 31, 2023.

1. FluentU Static Media Kraken Chainlink Labs Veeva Invisible Technologies Wikimedia Foundation Finixio Oyster HR Canonical Remote Technology, Inc. Study.com Magic Media & Entertainment Group Superside Yodo1 Outliant Cozymeal Nethermind Sourcegraph Verra Carry1st ConsenSys Hypixel Studios Screen Rant Crimson Education e2f Xapo Bank Cash App Scopic Software Binance

Historically, work-from-anywhere roles have made up a small segment of the larger remote job marketplace. This year, FlexJobs welcomed new and returning employers to the 2024 list, signaling an expansion of companies embracing work-from-anywhere talent and creating opportunities across career levels and industries.

Specifically, 16 employers, including Chainlink Labs, Wikimedia Foundation, and Finixio, among others, have provided a steady flow of job prospects over the past year and are considered to be among the strongest bets for work-from-anywhere opportunities in 2024.

Top 10 Career Categories for Work-From-Anywhere Jobs

The career categories with the most work-from-anywhere job listings were:

1. Computer & IT Marketing Writing & Editing Accounting & Finance Bilingual Graphic Design Gaming Entertainment & Media Product Education

Similarly to past years, computer and IT, marketing, and writing secured the top three spots for career fields with the most work-from-anywhere jobs. Computer and IT and writing and editing saw the highest growth, while marketing remained relatively steady overall. Although lower in the total number of job listings, product and entertainment and media scaled modestly, while education fell slightly.

Top 10 Work-From-Anywhere Job Titles

The job titles with the most work-from-anywhere opportunities included:

Product Manager Customer Success Manager Product Designer Translator Content Editor Software Engineer Financial Analyst Data Analyst Video Editor Email Marketer

Mirroring the top career industries, product managers and designers, as well as roles in transcription, marketing, and content, were the most in-demand titles for work-from-anywhere jobs. Following the previous year, FlexJobs noted a continued trend for translators and customer success managers.

"Work-from-anywhere roles are unique from other remote openings, so job seekers need to be diligent and creative in their career search," said Keith Spencer, Career Expert at FlexJobs. "To stand out as a candidate, target the employers––like those featured on our top 30 list––that already operate this way, and ensure that resume and application materials reflect remote work skills and technical proficiencies, which are essential for work-from-anywhere environments."

Given the heightened competition and interest in working from anywhere, FlexJobs' career experts have outlined three key strategies to help candidates strengthen their chances of finding and interviewing for work-from-anywhere jobs.

Connect With Fully Remote Companies

Search for companies that have a solid foundation of remote work. Companies that are remote-first or fully remote have the technology and policies in place to facilitate greater flexibility. Research each company's values, mission, and communication styles to better connect with these organizations. Search Beyond Local Job Markets

The beauty of work-from-anywhere jobs is that a worker isn't confined to their local job market. Companies around the world may offer positions that align with a candidate's skills and expertise, which could lead to higher pay or more enticing benefits than what's available in the immediate vicinity. Learn Remote Work Lingo

When job searching, start by learning the distinction between "fully remote," "flexible," and "work-from-anywhere" positions, and utilize keywords such as "digital nomad," "time zone-independent," and "distributed team." Terms like "asynchronous communication," "digital-first," and "time zone overlap" are also commonly used in remote jobs worldwide. Beyond the job search, stand out in interviews by mentioning common remote tools used frequently in work-from-anywhere environments, such as Slack, Zoom, Trello, Asana, and other popular platforms.

About FlexJobs

FlexJobs is the leading career service specializing in remote, hybrid, and flexible jobs, with over 135 million people having used its resources since 2007. FlexJobs provides the highest-quality database of vetted remote and flexible job listings, from entry-level to executive, startups to public companies, part-time to full-time. To support job seekers in all phases of their career journey, FlexJobs also offers extensive expert advice, webinars, and other resources. In parallel, FlexJobs works with leading companies to recruit quality remote talent and optimize their remote and flexible workplace. A trusted source for data, trends, and insight, FlexJobs has been cited extensively in top national outlets, including CNN, the Wall Street Journal, the New York Times, CNBC, Forbes magazine, and many more. FlexJobs also has partner sites Remote.co and Job-Hunt.org to help round out its content and job search offerings. Follow FlexJobs on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.

