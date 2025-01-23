FlexJobs Names Top 30 Companies for Work-From-Anywhere Jobs in 2025

"Trends like digital nomadism and the wider availability of digital nomad visas are driving demand for work-from-anywhere jobs––but the marketplace is still highly competitive," said Toni Frana, Career Expert Manager at FlexJobs. Post this

The top 30 companies are ranked from highest to lowest in total volume of work-from-anywhere, remote job postings throughout the past year.

1. Veeva

2. Invisible Technologies

3. Canonical

4. Social Discovery Group

5. Wikimedia Foundation

6. Remote Technology, Inc.

7. Chainlink Labs

8. Nethermind

9. Gamurs Group

10. CloudLinux

11. AlpacaDB

12. 10UP

13. Duolingo

14. Sporty Group

15. Deca Games

16. EX Squared

17. Xapo Bank

18. OP Labs

19. Coalition Technologies

20. Ulatus

21. YODO1

22. Woo Network

23. Superside

24. Teramind

25. GitLab

26. Simetrik

27. Percona

28. Ancient Gaming

29. Clipboard Health

30. Bad Marketing

FlexJobs welcomed 19 new employers to the 2025 list, demonstrating the far-reaching opportunities for work-from-anywhere talent across career levels and industries. Newcomers like CloudLinux, Duolingo and GitLab, among others, join the remaining cohort of work-from-anywhere leaders––Veeva, Invisible Technologies, Canonical, Wikimedia Foundation and more––which have routinely ranked on past lists and consistently hired for the most work-from-anywhere career opportunities.

Top 10 Career Categories for Work-From-Anywhere Jobs

The career categories with the most work-from-anywhere job listings were:

1. Project Management

2. Computer & IT

3. Communications

4. Client Services

5. Sales

6. Business Development

7. Account Management

8. Advertising & PR

9. Web Design

10. Customer Service

Notably, project management saw the highest growth rate, outpacing computer and IT to earn the top spot in 2025. Communications closely followed ahead of client services, sales and business development, which scaled upwards of 30%. Although lower in the total number of job listings, account management (18%), advertising and PR (16%), web design (15%) and customer service (13%) each experienced consistent growth.

Top 10 Work-From-Anywhere Job Titles

The job titles with the most work-from-anywhere opportunities included:

1. Software Engineer

2. Product Manager

3. Product Designer

4. Content Writer

5. Engineering Manager

6. Technical Writer

7. Data Analyst

8. Sales Development Representative

9. Editor

10. Account Manager

Reflecting top career category trends, hiring for remote software engineers, product managers and designers increased over the past year. Communications roles, particularly editors and content and technical writers, were also in demand. While data analyst opportunities remained steady, strong opportunities continued for sales representatives and account managers.

"Trends like digital nomadism and the wider availability of digital nomad visas are driving demand for work-from-anywhere jobs––but the marketplace is still highly competitive," said Toni Frana, Career Expert Manager at FlexJobs.

Historically, work-from-anywhere roles have made up a small segment of the larger remote job marketplace. In 2024, work-from-anywhere job postings accounted for less than five percent of all remote work listings in the FlexJobs database, making them one of the most competitive roles for job seekers.

"Whether it's targeting two to three WFA employers or connecting with people at prospective companies, landing a coveted work-from-anywhere position in 2025 requires job seekers to adopt more strategic career search tactics that not only help them stand out, but also showcase their unique value," Frana added.

Please visit https://www.flexjobs.com/blog/post/top-companies-work-from-anywhere-remote-jobs for more information or contact Shanna Briggs at [email protected].

About FlexJobs

FlexJobs is the leading career service specializing in remote, hybrid, and flexible jobs, with over 135 million people having used its resources since 2007. FlexJobs provides the highest-quality database of vetted remote and flexible job listings, from entry-level to executive, startups to public companies, part-time to full-time. To support job seekers in all phases of their career journey, FlexJobs also offers extensive expert advice, webinars and other resources. In parallel, FlexJobs works with leading companies to recruit quality remote talent and optimize their remote and flexible workplace. A trusted source for data, trends and insight, FlexJobs has been cited extensively in top national outlets, including CNN, the Wall Street Journal, the New York Times, CNBC, Forbes magazine and many more. FlexJobs also has partner sites Remote.co and Job-Hunt.org to help round out its content and job search offerings. Follow FlexJobs on LinkedIn, Facebook, X, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube.

Media Contact

Shanna Briggs, FlexJobs, 866-991-9222, [email protected], www.flexjobs.com

SOURCE FlexJobs