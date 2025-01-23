FlexJobs Names Top 30 Companies for Work-From-Anywhere Jobs in 2025

Career service highlights employers, in-demand industries and job titles for anywhere workers
GUAYNABO, Puerto Rico, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Workers are placing greater value on location flexibility, with recent surveys finding over half (58%) of people would accept a pay cut in exchange for the option to work remotely from anywhere. To support job seekers and aspiring "anywhere workers," FlexJobs®, the leading career site for remote and hybrid work, today announces the top 30 companies for work-from-anywhere jobs in 2025.
FlexJobs defines a "work-from-anywhere" job as any fully remote role that is free of location requirements and allows the worker to perform their job from anywhere in the world. Analyzing more than 60,000 companies in its database between January 1 and December 31, 2024, the career site determined which employers had the highest volume of work-from-anywhere job postings that allow employees to be fully remote and work from any location without geographic restrictions.
The top 30 companies are ranked from highest to lowest in total volume of work-from-anywhere, remote job postings throughout the past year.
1. Veeva
2. Invisible Technologies
3. Canonical
4. Social Discovery Group
5. Wikimedia Foundation
6. Remote Technology, Inc.
7. Chainlink Labs
8. Nethermind
9. Gamurs Group
10. CloudLinux
11. AlpacaDB
12. 10UP
13. Duolingo
14. Sporty Group
15. Deca Games
16. EX Squared
17. Xapo Bank
18. OP Labs
19. Coalition Technologies
20. Ulatus
21. YODO1
22. Woo Network
23. Superside
24. Teramind
25. GitLab
26. Simetrik
27. Percona
28. Ancient Gaming
29. Clipboard Health
30. Bad Marketing
FlexJobs welcomed 19 new employers to the 2025 list, demonstrating the far-reaching opportunities for work-from-anywhere talent across career levels and industries. Newcomers like CloudLinux, Duolingo and GitLab, among others, join the remaining cohort of work-from-anywhere leaders––Veeva, Invisible Technologies, Canonical, Wikimedia Foundation and more––which have routinely ranked on past lists and consistently hired for the most work-from-anywhere career opportunities.
Top 10 Career Categories for Work-From-Anywhere Jobs
The career categories with the most work-from-anywhere job listings were:
1. Project Management
2. Computer & IT
3. Communications
4. Client Services
5. Sales
6. Business Development
7. Account Management
8. Advertising & PR
9. Web Design
10. Customer Service
Notably, project management saw the highest growth rate, outpacing computer and IT to earn the top spot in 2025. Communications closely followed ahead of client services, sales and business development, which scaled upwards of 30%. Although lower in the total number of job listings, account management (18%), advertising and PR (16%), web design (15%) and customer service (13%) each experienced consistent growth.
Top 10 Work-From-Anywhere Job Titles
The job titles with the most work-from-anywhere opportunities included:
1. Software Engineer
2. Product Manager
3. Product Designer
4. Content Writer
5. Engineering Manager
6. Technical Writer
7. Data Analyst
8. Sales Development Representative
9. Editor
10. Account Manager
Reflecting top career category trends, hiring for remote software engineers, product managers and designers increased over the past year. Communications roles, particularly editors and content and technical writers, were also in demand. While data analyst opportunities remained steady, strong opportunities continued for sales representatives and account managers.
"Trends like digital nomadism and the wider availability of digital nomad visas are driving demand for work-from-anywhere jobs––but the marketplace is still highly competitive," said Toni Frana, Career Expert Manager at FlexJobs.
Historically, work-from-anywhere roles have made up a small segment of the larger remote job marketplace. In 2024, work-from-anywhere job postings accounted for less than five percent of all remote work listings in the FlexJobs database, making them one of the most competitive roles for job seekers.
"Whether it's targeting two to three WFA employers or connecting with people at prospective companies, landing a coveted work-from-anywhere position in 2025 requires job seekers to adopt more strategic career search tactics that not only help them stand out, but also showcase their unique value," Frana added.
Please visit https://www.flexjobs.com/blog/post/top-companies-work-from-anywhere-remote-jobs for more information or contact Shanna Briggs at [email protected].
About FlexJobs
FlexJobs is the leading career service specializing in remote, hybrid, and flexible jobs, with over 135 million people having used its resources since 2007. FlexJobs provides the highest-quality database of vetted remote and flexible job listings, from entry-level to executive, startups to public companies, part-time to full-time. To support job seekers in all phases of their career journey, FlexJobs also offers extensive expert advice, webinars and other resources. In parallel, FlexJobs works with leading companies to recruit quality remote talent and optimize their remote and flexible workplace. A trusted source for data, trends and insight, FlexJobs has been cited extensively in top national outlets, including CNN, the Wall Street Journal, the New York Times, CNBC, Forbes magazine and many more. FlexJobs also has partner sites Remote.co and Job-Hunt.org to help round out its content and job search offerings. Follow FlexJobs on LinkedIn, Facebook, X, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube.
Media Contact
Shanna Briggs, FlexJobs, 866-991-9222, [email protected], www.flexjobs.com
SOURCE FlexJobs
Share this article