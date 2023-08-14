FlexJobs Releases 2023 Remote Part-Time Jobs Report: Top Companies, Careers, and Job Titles Hiring

Career service spotlights top employers, in-demand career categories, and job titles with the most remote, part-time job opportunities so far in 2023

BOULDER, Colo., Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- According to a recent FlexJobs survey, workers ranked remote work options (50%) and better work-life balance (46%) among the top three reasons why they would want to change careers. Given this interest in finding greater job flexibility, FlexJobs has released its 2023 Remote Part-Time Jobs Report to help workers better assess remote, part-time job opportunities that can provide the flexibility and remote options they want.

To compile the report, the career service analyzed more than 50 job categories in its database between January 1, 2023, and July 31, 2023, to determine the top 10 careers with the highest number of remote, part-time positions, the top 10 companies that have been hiring for the most remote, part-time openings, and the top 10 remote, part-time job titles that companies recruited for most during the first seven months of 2023.

"Remote, part-time jobs can help workers close employment gaps, earn extra income, gain flexibility, and level up their career skills," said Keith Spencer, Career Expert at FlexJobs. "Fortunately as our report demonstrates, there are a variety of remote-friendly, part-time job opportunities available to workers across career levels and fields," Spencer concluded.

A remote, part-time job is defined as any role under 30 to 35 hours per week that also allows any level of remote working, such as being fully remote, working hybrid, or having the option to work remotely. While most part-time job listings include an estimate or range of hours needed for the role, the schedule can vary depending on the employer's needs or the worker's preference.

Top 10 Careers for Remote, Part-Time Jobs in 2023

The top 10 career categories had the highest number of remote, part-time job openings during the first seven months of 2023. All provided ample remote, part-time job opportunities; however, Administrative, Education, and Bilingual offered the highest levels of these types of roles and are considered the strongest bets for part-time jobs with remote work options.

1. Administrative

2. Education

3. Bilingual

4. Medical & Health

5. Customer Service

6. Accounting & Finance

7. Writing

8. Project Management

9. Social Media

10. Marketing

Top 10 In-Demand Remote, Part-Time Job Titles

Similarly to the top 10 career categories, the most in-demand job titles further indicated the diverse range of opportunities––including accountants, bilingual interpreters, customer service representatives, and therapists, among others––across career levels and fields.

1. Accountant

2. Bilingual Interpreter

3. Bookkeeper

4. Copywriter

5. Customer Service Representative

6. Graphic Designer

7. Nurse Practitioner

8. Social Media Manager

9. Therapist

10. Virtual Assistant

Top 10 Companies for Remote, Part-Time Jobs

The 10 companies have had the most remote, part-time job listings since 2023.

1. BELAY

2. TELUS International

3. FluentU

4. Kelly

5. Supporting Strategies

6. Equivity

7. Foresight Mental Health

8. Western Governors University

9. Aquent

10. Modsquad

What to Consider Before Going Part-Time

No matter why someone is pursuing a part-time remote job, FlexJobs' career experts recommend workers first consider the following key areas of impact these types of roles can have on their personal and professional lives.

1. Financial Situation

When taking on a remote, part-time job for additional income, first do the math to make sure it all adds up. While a remote job may mean no commute, there are other costs to consider, such as having less free time at night or on the weekends. Likewise, if a worker is considering dropping from full-time to part-time, they should ensure their finances can handle the reduction in income and possible loss of benefits.

2. Work-Life Balance

When a part-time job is the only job, workers will have a significant amount of flexibility in their schedule. But if it's a second job, they need to think about the impact it can have on their work-life balance. For example, if they're scheduled for 20 hours a week, will that take away from family time or hobbies? Can they do the job in 20 hours, or will they end up working more just to complete tasks?

3. Career Goals

Another critical point to consider is how a remote, part-time job fits into larger career goals. Are they taking on the job to learn new skills, advance professionally, or even make a career change? Or, is the worker strictly in it for the extra money? Knowing what one's goals are for a part-time role can better help choose the right one.

