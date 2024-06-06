FlexJobs Releases 2024 Digital Nomad Guide to Work-From-Anywhere Careers

"We're proud to recognize the leading employers providing a steady flow of work-from-anywhere opportunities," said Keith Spencer, Career Expert at FlexJobs. Post this

Follows "work from anywhere" arrangement with zero location restrictions

Is a fully remote job and doesn't require any time in the office

Provides a full or part-time schedule

Top 10 Companies for Work-From-Anywhere Jobs

Ordered from highest to lowest in the volume of work-from-anywhere job listings since the start of 2024, the top 10 companies were:

1. Canonical

2. Veeva

3. Invisible Technologies

4. Remote Technology

5. Quadcode Group

6. Chainlink Labs

7. Yodo1

8. Social Discovery Group

9. WOO Network

10. Percona

"We're proud to recognize the leading employers providing a steady flow of work-from-anywhere opportunities," said Keith Spencer, Career Expert at FlexJobs. "We hope the findings in FlexJobs' latest report help job seekers better assess their job options and evaluate whether digital nomadism aligns with their lifestyle, financial resources, and overall career goals."

Top 10 Work-From-Anywhere Careers

The top 10 career categories that posted the most work-from-anywhere jobs during the same period included:

1. Computer & IT

2. Marketing

3. Customer Service

4. Project Management

5. Writing

6. Accounting & Finance

7. Product

8. Bilingual

9. Sales

10. Account Management

Similarly to past years, computer and IT and marketing held the top two spots. Continuing from trends in 2023, the customer service and project management categories showed strong hiring of work-from-anywhere roles, and product and bilingual categories remained relatively steady. Although lower in the total volume of jobs, sales and account management also scaled enough to break into the top 10 ranking, while writing and accounting and finance fell slightly.

Most In-Demand Work-From-Anywhere Jobs

Mirroring the wide range of career categories, the most in-demand work-from-anywhere job titles were:

1. Account Executive

2. Content Writer

3. Data Analyst

4. DevOps Engineer

5. Editor

6. Engineering Manager

7. Marketing Manager

8. Product Designer

9. Product Manager

10. Software Engineer

In FlexJobs' 2024 Work-From-Anywhere Survey, 16 percent of respondents said they would "fully embrace digital nomadism" if they had a work-from-anywhere job. But fully committing to working as a digital nomad is more complex than many workers anticipate. With Italy and Turkey the latest countries to offer digital nomad visas, FlexJobs' career experts have outlined key advice for understanding digital nomad visas, including which countries offer nomad visas, how to determine one's eligibility, and key steps to applying.

About FlexJobs

FlexJobs is the leading career service specializing in remote, hybrid, and flexible jobs, with over 135 million people having used its resources since 2007. FlexJobs provides the highest-quality database of vetted remote and flexible job listings, from entry-level to executive, startups to public companies, part-time to full-time. To support job seekers in all phases of their career journey, FlexJobs also offers extensive expert advice, webinars, and other resources. In parallel, FlexJobs works with leading companies to recruit quality remote talent and optimize their remote and flexible workplace. A trusted source for data, trends, and insight, FlexJobs has been cited extensively in top national outlets, including CNN, the Wall Street Journal, the New York Times, CNBC, Forbes magazine, and many more. FlexJobs also has partner sites Remote.co and Job-Hunt.org to help round out its content and job search offerings. Follow FlexJobs on LinkedIn, Facebook, X, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.

