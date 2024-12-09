FlexJobs Releases 2025 Remote Work Stats & Trends Report

"As companies continue to assess their policies around remote work, it's important to understand the range of benefits that flexibility holds for both employers and workers," said Toni Frana, Lead Career Expert at FlexJobs. Post this

Serving as a snapshot of the latest workplace data, FlexJobs' Remote Work Stats & Trends Report provides a by-the-numbers look into the broad impact of remote work on key areas including return-to-office mandates, financial impacts, employee wellbeing and productivity, flexible schedules and more.

2025 State of Remote Work Overview

According to FlexJobs' State of the Workforce Report, 81% of respondents said remote work is the factor they consider most important in a job, followed by salary (77%) and having a flexible schedule (72%).

The vast majority of workers agree that a fully remote (65%) or hybrid (34%) job is their ideal work arrangement moving forward.

58% would accept a pay cut for the option to work remotely from anywhere.

RTO vs. WFH: Talent Retention & Attrition

FlexJobs and MyPerfectResume's State of the Job Search found the majority of candidates are more willing to apply to a role if it offers remote work (87%) or flexible schedules (72%).

Unclear remote work arrangements (60%) is one of the top reasons why workers say they would pull out of an interview process.

A survey from MyPerfectResume found 83% of recruiters believe the rise in remote work opportunities has improved the quality of the applicant pool.

Results from FlexJobs' Workforce Report showed that nearly 1 in 4 workers (23%) faced return-to-office mandates in the past year.

35% of people said they know someone who has quit or is planning to quit because their employer is requiring them to return to the office.

57% said they would "absolutely" look for a new job if they were not allowed to continue working remotely in their current position.

67% of workers said they plan to change jobs in the next six months, but 34% said the ability to work remotely would prevent them from leaving.

Remote Work & Employee Well-Being

In FlexJobs' Workforce Wellness Report, the vast majority of working professionals agreed that remote and hybrid work is the best work arrangement for their mental health, with 56% saying a remote only environment is best, and 43% choosing a hybrid workplace.

-- Only 1% said being in-office full time and not working remotely at all was best for their mental health.

In a survey by LiveCareer, 79% of respondents said that working remotely is less stressful than working on-site, with 62% saying that their overall job satisfaction is greatest when they work remotely 100% of the time.

62% of women and 56% of men stated they are "most productive" when they work remotely in FlexJobs' Men vs Women Remote Work Report.

In the same survey, 82% of professionals said their mental health is better when working remotely, with 84% of women and 77% of men reporting better mental health.

Financial Impacts of Remote Work

On average, people who work from home save $6,000 or more a year, and employers can save up to $11,000 for each remote employee.

or more a year, and employers can save up to for each remote employee. FlexJobs' Work & Financial Wellness Report found that remote work is the most sought-after benefit among the majority (75%) of professionals, followed by flexible work hours (63%) and four-day workweeks (60%).

WFH Schedule & Location Flexibility

According to FlexJobs' Workforce Wellness Report, 70% of workers said companies should rethink the 40-hour workweek.

89% of respondents were in favor of more flexible working arrangements like four-day workweeks. Of these respondents:

-- 32% prefer to follow a four-day workweek.

-- 32% opted for a flexible schedule with the ability to choose their working hours.

-- 25% want a performance-based arrangement, where hours are based on goals.

Only 11% prefer to keep the standard, five-day workweek in place.

58% of professionals would accept a pay cut for the option to work remotely from anywhere. Of these respondents:

-- 31% would take a five percent pay cut.

-- 19% were willing to accept up to a 10% cut.

For the option to work-from-anywhere, workers said they would also exchange:

-- Fewer chances for professional development (24%)

-- Forgoing company-sponsored health insurance (14%)

-- Increases in working hours (14%)

-- Retirement-focused company contributions (12%)

-- Decreased vacation days (12%)

-- 20% pay cut (8%)

Generational Support Remote Work

FlexJobs' Generations at Work Report revealed that 52% of baby boomers are working from home full-time, vs 46% of Gen Xers and 38% of millennials.

The majority of millennials (61%), Gen Xers (61%), and boomers (67%) want a remote job moving forward. 39% of millennials, 38% of Gen X, and 32% of boomers prefer hybrid work.

Workers across generations agreed that work-life balance and "having as much flexibility as possible" were their leading long-term professional goals.

Comparatively, both financial and professional goals ranked significantly lower:

-- Work-life balance: Millennials (85%), Gen X (81%), Boomers (60%)

-- As much flexibility as possible: Millennials (78%), Gen X (73%), Boomers (63%)

-- Making as much money as possible: Millennials (59%), Gen X (55%), Boomers (38%)

-- Becoming a manager: Millennials (13%), Gen X (9%), Boomers (5%)

Future Projections: Remote Work Remains Strong

Over the years, FlexJobs has seen a steady demand for both remote and hybrid job postings. Specifically, the following career fields and companies have consistently posted high volumes of remote and hybrid roles and are considered to be strong prospects for job seekers.

Top Companies for Remote Jobs

1. Working Solutions

2. Liveops

3. CVS Health

4. Robert Half International

5. Williams-Sonoma

6. Thermo Fisher Scientific

7. ModSquad

8. BELAY

9. Cactus Communications

10. Transcom

Top Companies for Hybrid Jobs

1. Robert Half International

2. AECOM

3. LHH - Lee Hecht Harrison

4. Creative Financial Staffing - CFS

5. Black & Veatch

6. Atrium Staffing

7. Vaco

8. Kforce

9. Kelly

10. Federal Reserve System

