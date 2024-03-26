FlexJobs Shares Top 30 Companies Hiring for Remote Tech Talent in 2024

Veeva, Samsara, Pinterest among employers recruiting for fully remote tech workers despite industry-wide layoffs
GUAYNABO, Puerto Rico, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Layoffs still loom in the tech sector, impacting both small startups and tech giants like Amazon, Google, and Microsoft. In fact, recent reports have indicated nearly 50,000 tech workers have been let go since the start of the year. At the same time and amid mounting return-to-office mandates, the need for work-from-home options remains a priority to today's workforce, with the vast majority (95%) of people wanting some form of remote work.
To help workers and tech professionals better connect to job opportunities, FlexJobs®––the leading career site for remote and hybrid work since 2007––has announced the Top 30 Companies Hiring for Fully Remote Tech Talent in 2024.
FlexJobs compiled the list of employers by analyzing more than 60,000 companies and their job posting histories in its database between January 1 and March 19, 2024. Since the beginning of the year, the list of 30 companies hired for the most fully remote, computer and IT careers.
Top 30 Companies Hiring Fully Remote Tech Talent in 2024
1. Veeva
2. Token Metrics
3. Pinterest
4. Reddit
5. SMX Tech
6. Samsara
7. UnitedHealth Group
8. Kelly
9. ManTech
10. Gorilla Logic
11. Databricks
12. Circle Internet Financial
13. CrowdStrike
14. GuidePoint Security
15. Percona
16. GitLab
17. Alight Solutions
18. NTT Group
19. Abarca Health
20. Insight Global
21. Elastic
22. Chainlink Labs
23. Danaher
24. Optiv
25. Motive - Fleet Management Software
26. Motion Recruitment
27. PointClickCare
28. DataCamp
29. Flock Safety
30. Invisible Technologies
Historically, Computer and IT has long dominated the remote job marketplace, and even despite mass layoffs, continues to be among the strongest industries for work-from-home jobs. On the FlexJobs site, it held the top spot as the career category with the highest number of remote job listings in FlexJobs' database throughout 2023.
Top Remote Job Titles in Tech
Within the computer and IT career category, companies hired for the following fully remote job titles the most over the past three months.
1. Software Engineer
2. Product Manager
3. Engineering Manager
4. DevOps Engineer
5. Cloud Scrum Master
6. Data Scientist
7. Site Reliability Engineer
8. Machine Learning Engineer
9. Solutions Architect
10. Data Analyst
"The various companies and job titles represented in our latest report are a strong indication that even after the tumultuous period of layoffs we've seen, there is some stability in hiring within tech," said Keith Spencer, Career Expert at FlexJobs. "We hope this resource equips job seekers and anyone pursuing a tech career with the ability to better identify and connect to the available remote job opportunities out there."
According to FlexJobs' career experts, tech professionals may want to prepare before a layoff happens, which will allow them to better manage work and more quickly rebound to a new career. In addition to knowing the top companies hiring, they also recommend:
- Keeping an updated resume and LinkedIn profile
- Taking advantage of company-provided benefits
- Networking
- Researching job descriptions
- Knowing how to negotiate severance
