FlexJobs Shares Top 30 Companies Hiring for Remote Tech Talent in 2024

FlexJobs compiled the list of employers by analyzing more than 60,000 companies and their job posting histories in its database between January 1 and March 19, 2024. Since the beginning of the year, the list of 30 companies hired for the most fully remote, computer and IT careers.

Top 30 Companies Hiring Fully Remote Tech Talent in 2024

1. Veeva

2. Token Metrics

3. Pinterest

4. Reddit

5. SMX Tech

6. Samsara

7. UnitedHealth Group

8. Kelly

9. ManTech

10. Gorilla Logic

11. Databricks

12. Circle Internet Financial

13. CrowdStrike

14. GuidePoint Security

15. Percona

16. GitLab

17. Alight Solutions

18. NTT Group

19. Abarca Health

20. Insight Global

21. Elastic

22. Chainlink Labs

23. Danaher

24. Optiv

25. Motive - Fleet Management Software

26. Motion Recruitment

27. PointClickCare

28. DataCamp

29. Flock Safety

30. Invisible Technologies

Historically, Computer and IT has long dominated the remote job marketplace, and even despite mass layoffs, continues to be among the strongest industries for work-from-home jobs. On the FlexJobs site, it held the top spot as the career category with the highest number of remote job listings in FlexJobs' database throughout 2023.

Top Remote Job Titles in Tech

Within the computer and IT career category, companies hired for the following fully remote job titles the most over the past three months.

1. Software Engineer

2. Product Manager

3. Engineering Manager

4. DevOps Engineer

5. Cloud Scrum Master

6. Data Scientist

7. Site Reliability Engineer

8. Machine Learning Engineer

9. Solutions Architect

10. Data Analyst

"The various companies and job titles represented in our latest report are a strong indication that even after the tumultuous period of layoffs we've seen, there is some stability in hiring within tech," said Keith Spencer, Career Expert at FlexJobs. "We hope this resource equips job seekers and anyone pursuing a tech career with the ability to better identify and connect to the available remote job opportunities out there."

According to FlexJobs' career experts, tech professionals may want to prepare before a layoff happens, which will allow them to better manage work and more quickly rebound to a new career. In addition to knowing the top companies hiring, they also recommend:

Keeping an updated resume and LinkedIn profile

Taking advantage of company-provided benefits

Networking

Researching job descriptions

Knowing how to negotiate severance

