FlexJobs Survey Finds Half Of US Workers Would Take Pay Cut To Work From Anywhere

Workers Willing to Pay a Steep Price for Location Independence

In addition to the majority of respondents stating that they're willing to take a pay cut of five percent or more, 20% said they'd accept an increase in working hours in exchange for a remote job that allows them to work from anywhere. They were also willing to give up:

Chances for professional development (23%)

Vacation days (15%)

Company-sponsored health insurance (13%)

Retirement-focused company contributions (10%)

Among generations, millennials showed the highest willingness to exchange key job factors, such as salary, chances for professional development, and increased working hours, for a remote job without location restrictions. Less than one-third (31%) of millennials said they wouldn't give up anything for a work-from-anywhere job, compared to 41% of Gen X and half (50%) of boomers.

Answer Choices:

Accept a 5% pay cut

Millennials - 35%

Gen X - 25%

Boomers - 18%

Nothing

Millennials - 31%

Gen X - 41%

Boomers - 50%

Forego chances for professional development

Millennials - 27%

Gen X - 24%

Boomers - 20%

Accept an increase in working hours

Millennials - 26%

Gen X - 19%

Boomers - 16%

Accept a 10% pay cut

Millennials - 22%

Gen X - 16%

Boomers - 8%

Accept a decrease in vacation days

Millennials - 21%

Gen X - 15%

Boomers - 10%

Forego retirement-focused company contributions

Millennials - 14%

Gen X - 8%

Boomers - 9%

Forego company-sponsored health insurance

Millennials - 14%

Gen X - 10%

Boomers - 15%

Accept a 15% pay cut

Millennials - 13%

Gen X - 9%

Boomers - 5%

Fully Remote Jobs Key Factor in Relocation

Three-quarters (75%) of respondents said they'd "definitely use" a work-from-anywhere policy if provided by their employer. Given the chance to work remotely full time and without any location requirements, the majority also said they'd consider relocating to a different city (40%) or state (41%). Although 39% said they would not relocate anywhere, 28% of respondents said they'd consider relocating to a different country entirely.

Additionally, 16% said they'd become a digital nomad if they had a work-from-anywhere job. But the majority of those interested in working from anywhere today prefer to perform their job from fewer locations––a shift away from [digital nomads of the past who traveled frequently and worked from various locations around the world.

In FlexJobs' Work-From-Anywhere Survey, 40% of respondents said they'd "rarely or never" change their remote work location if they were a digital nomad. The full breakdown:

Rarely or never (40%)

Quarterly (26%)

Annually (21%)

Monthly (9%)

Weekly (3%)

Cost of living (80%) was the leading factor influencing respondents' decisions to relocate to their dream destination if they were able to work from anywhere. Other top reasons cited:

Climate (66%)

Region's or country's culture (53%)

High internet speed (51%)

Favorable taxation rates (51%)

Nature (50%)

Social life, attractions, entertainment possibilities (47%)

Reputation of the people (40%)

Region's or country's history (25%)

Public school systems for my children (18%)

Workers Want to Work from Anywhere

Work-from-anywhere openings are coveted and highly competitive, because historically, they've accounted for a small segment of the overall remote job marketplace. However, with more employers embracing remote work arrangements over the past few years, there are companies providing a steady flow of work-from-anywhere opportunities.

Top Companies and Industries for Work-from-Anywhere Jobs

Given job seekers are facing greater restrictions around remote work and location flexibility, FlexJobs recently compiled a list of the Top 30 Companies for Work-From-Anywhere Jobs in 2024, which covers the leading employers, careers, and job titles hiring for roles without any geographic restrictions. FlexJobs' report notes that work-from-anywhere careers have expanded in key industries like Computer & IT, Marketing, Writing and Editing, Accounting and Finance, and Bilingual, among others.

Demographic breakdown of the 4,240 respondents: Gender: women (73%), men (25%) prefer not to identify (2%); Generation: Gen Z (5%), millennial/Gen Y (26%), Gen X (43%), baby boomer (25%), silent generation (1%); Education: less than a high school degree (1%), high school degree or equivalent (21%), associate's degree (14%), bachelor's degree (38%), graduate degree (26%); Career level: entry-level (11%), experienced (53%), manager (19%), senior level manager (12%), executive (5%); 27 percent had children 18 or younger living at home with them.

*FlexJobs created the survey, which was promoted to general audiences and its subscribers/members primarily through social media and newsletters. FlexJobs used a multiple choice and multi-select question format via SurveyMonkey's online platform. The survey ran from February 6-19, 2024.

