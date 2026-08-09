FlexOffers Named Winner of 2026 MarTech Breakthrough Award for Partner Marketing Solution of the Year

"Partner marketing is entering a new era, where brands need smarter technology, stronger partnerships, and more efficient ways to reach consumers. We're proud of what we've built at FlexOffers and are excited for what's ahead," said Geoffrey Stevens, VP of Marketing at FlexOffers. Post this

The award recognizes the platform for helping brands, creators and publishers build, manage and scale performance-based marketing programs through its global partner network, advanced tracking technology and experienced advisors.

This recognition caps a year of continued growth for the affiliate marketing platform, as the company expands its partner network, enhances its performance-based marketing capabilities and prepares for greater innovation in 2027. The MarTech Breakthrough Award reinforces its position as a trusted partner for brands, publishers and creators around the world.

About FlexOffers:

FlexOffers is a leading partner marketing network connecting a curated group of publishers, creators and media with more than 12,000 global brands. The platform has driven more than $5 billion in annual sales and has been recognized with multiple industry awards in affiliate and influencer marketing. Learn more at FlexOffers.com.

About MarTech Breakthrough Awards:

The MarTech Breakthrough Awards program recognizes the most innovative products, companies and individuals across the global marketing, advertising and sales technology industries, spanning categories such as Marketing Automation, AdTech, CRM, Analytics and Customer Experience. The program is part of Tech Breakthrough, a global market intelligence organization that researches and rewards innovation across the technology industry.

Media Contact

Shannon Nigut, FlexOffers, 1 (305) 999-9940, [email protected], www.FlexOffers.com

SOURCE FlexOffers