Flexpipe Empowers Manufacturers with the Launch of Its Lean Maker Academy for Modular Systems

"Flexpipe's Lean Maker Academy is all about empowering your workers so they can be autonomous," said Julien Depelteau, chief executive officer, Flexpipe. "The Academy helps them work safely and efficiently to create any structure needed in lean manufacturing. Train as many people as you want on a schedule that meets their needs and yours."

The online program with video lessons empowers workers to learn what they need to know at their own pace. The first program available teaches the tube and joint (tubular) system. Whether manufacturers use Flexpipe or another tubular system, the Academy provides all the knowledge needed to start designing and assembling tube and joint structures.

"The Lean Maker Academy not only transforms participants from novices to experts but also guides them in establishing a dedicated workshop for rapid responses to kaizen and continuous improvement requirements," Depelteau continued.

The interactive lessons include quizzes to validate the participant's learnings. Participants earn a certificate upon program completion. Certifications for additional modular systems, such as aluminum extrusions, will be added in the future.

Companies trained by Flexpipe include Bullfrog, Pratt & Whitney, USPS, and many others.

Pricing and availability

The certification program is free. Register at https://academy.flexpipeinc.com/. Trainees can learn at their own pace as all the lessons are online and may be accessed at any time.

About Flexpipe

Located in Farnham, Quebec, Flexpipe is a manufacturer and distributor of steel modular framing structures and material handling systems used predominantly in lean manufacturing applications. Products include coated steel pipes, joints, roller tracks, panels, fasteners, casters, and related tools and accessories, which are sold as individual parts as well as fully assembled custom structures designed by Flexpipe's project team. The company primarily sells direct to end users, as well as through distributors and integrators throughout the U.S. and Canada. Flexpipe has a partnership with 80/20, the aluminum extrusion industry leader in the U.S. market. For more information, please visit https://www.flexpipeinc.com/us_en. Follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

Media Contact

Eric Collard, Flexpipe, 1 855 406 0253, [email protected], https://www.flexpipeinc.com/us_en/

Michelle Garrett, Garrett Public Relations, 1 614 315 4037, [email protected]

SOURCE Flexpipe