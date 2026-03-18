Flexsteel Industries Introduces Zecliner Modular, Expanding Its Wellness-Focused Seating Collection

Flexsteel introduces Zecliner Modular, a customizable sectional that expands the Zecliner wellness seating line with sleep-inspired comfort, integrated technology, and flexible configurations designed for modern living spaces and shared home experiences.
DUBUQUE, Iowa, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Flexsteel Industries expands its Zecliner line with Zecliner Modular. A customizable sectional that brings sleep-inspired comfort and versatile, modern style to today's living spaces. As more consumers look for comfort solutions beyond the traditional bedroom, Zecliner Modular extends the brand's sleep-driven design philosophy into shared living spaces.
Arriving just as excitement builds around the NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Tournament, Zecliner Modular is designed to enhance shared moments at home. From game-day gatherings to everyday relaxation, the sectional brings together integrated technologies designed for extended comfort, flexible configuration options, and wellness-inspired design to create a welcoming space for connection.
A Brand Built Around Better Rest
When Flexsteel first introduced Zecliner, it redefined expectations for home seating. More than a traditional recliner, it was purpose-built to support extended rest and overnight comfort.
Blending innovation with contemporary styling, Zecliner quickly gained recognition for its Zero Gravity recline, adjustable headrest and lumbar support, and built-in heat and massage. These features work together to promote relaxation while maintaining a clean, modern aesthetic suited for today's interiors.
Zecliner Modular extends that same philosophy across an entire sectional. Designed to accommodate entertainment, family time, and quiet evenings alike, it introduces a new level of comfort-driven design for the living room.
A Natural Evolution of a Category Favorite
The Zecliner Sleep Chair established a new standard by combining sleep-inspired ergonomics with intuitive technology. Zecliner Modular builds on that foundation, offering expanded flexibility and personalized seating options.
Each power seat within the configuration includes:
- Zero Gravity recline designed to reduce pressure and encourage full-body relaxation
- Adjustable headrest and lumbar support for customized positioning
- Heat and air massage features that enhance comfort during extended lounging
- CloudLux™ cushions engineered for lasting softness and support
- Smart Hub includes integrated USB-A and USB-C ports and wireless charging; motion-activated LED base lighting that enhances visibility and ambiance throughout the sectional.
- Durable, easy-care performance fabrics designed for everyday living
The modular platform allows for a combination of armless chairs, consoles, and corner units to create a sectional tailored to the room's layout. Whether furnishing a dedicated media space or a larger entertaining area, Zecliner Modular delivers adaptable comfort without sacrificing style.
Comfort Built for the Way People Gather
Living rooms continue to serve as both entertainment hubs and personal retreats, from tournament watch parties to meaningful family moments. Zecliner Modular is built to support these occasions with comfort that lasts well beyond tip-off. Its balance of wellness-focused features and contemporary design aligns with the evolving role of the living room as both a relaxation retreat and a gathering space.
Backed by Flexsteel's longstanding reputation for quality and durability, Zecliner Modular reflects Flexsteel's continued investments in designing seating that actively supports the way people live and rest today. From precision power controls to thoughtfully engineered cushioning, every detail reinforces Flexsteel's promise of lasting comfort and dependable performance.
Experience Zecliner Modular
Zecliner Modular is available through authorized Flexsteel retailers nationwide. Explore configuration options, fabric selections, and features store.
About Zecliner®
Zecliner is a premium seating brand from Flexsteel Industries designed to support everyday wellness through thoughtful comfort, intentional design, and lasting quality. Zecliner products are built to enhance rest, relaxation, and connection at home.
About Flexsteel Industries, Inc.
Founded in 1893, Flexsteel Industries, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of quality furniture for residential and contract markets, known for its craftsmanship, durability, and commitment to comfort.
Media Contact
Amanda Kalis, Flexsteel, 1 (563)-556-7730, [email protected], https://www.flexsteel.com/
SOURCE Flexsteel
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