Flexsteel Industries Introduces Zecliner Modular, Expanding Its Wellness-Focused Seating Collection

The success of Zecliner reshaped how we think about comfort at home, said Anthony Ash, Product Business Manager. With Zecliner Modular, we're bringing that same performance and wellness-inspired comfort into a sectional designed for relaxation and connection. Post this

A Brand Built Around Better Rest

When Flexsteel first introduced Zecliner, it redefined expectations for home seating. More than a traditional recliner, it was purpose-built to support extended rest and overnight comfort.

Blending innovation with contemporary styling, Zecliner quickly gained recognition for its Zero Gravity recline, adjustable headrest and lumbar support, and built-in heat and massage. These features work together to promote relaxation while maintaining a clean, modern aesthetic suited for today's interiors.

Zecliner Modular extends that same philosophy across an entire sectional. Designed to accommodate entertainment, family time, and quiet evenings alike, it introduces a new level of comfort-driven design for the living room.

A Natural Evolution of a Category Favorite

The Zecliner Sleep Chair established a new standard by combining sleep-inspired ergonomics with intuitive technology. Zecliner Modular builds on that foundation, offering expanded flexibility and personalized seating options.

Each power seat within the configuration includes:

Zero Gravity recline designed to reduce pressure and encourage full-body relaxation

Adjustable headrest and lumbar support for customized positioning

Heat and air massage features that enhance comfort during extended lounging

CloudLux™ cushions engineered for lasting softness and support

Smart Hub includes integrated USB-A and USB-C ports and wireless charging; motion-activated LED base lighting that enhances visibility and ambiance throughout the sectional.

Durable, easy-care performance fabrics designed for everyday living

The modular platform allows for a combination of armless chairs, consoles, and corner units to create a sectional tailored to the room's layout. Whether furnishing a dedicated media space or a larger entertaining area, Zecliner Modular delivers adaptable comfort without sacrificing style.

Comfort Built for the Way People Gather

Living rooms continue to serve as both entertainment hubs and personal retreats, from tournament watch parties to meaningful family moments. Zecliner Modular is built to support these occasions with comfort that lasts well beyond tip-off. Its balance of wellness-focused features and contemporary design aligns with the evolving role of the living room as both a relaxation retreat and a gathering space.

Backed by Flexsteel's longstanding reputation for quality and durability, Zecliner Modular reflects Flexsteel's continued investments in designing seating that actively supports the way people live and rest today. From precision power controls to thoughtfully engineered cushioning, every detail reinforces Flexsteel's promise of lasting comfort and dependable performance.

Experience Zecliner Modular

Zecliner Modular is available through authorized Flexsteel retailers nationwide. Explore configuration options, fabric selections, and features store.

About Zecliner®

Zecliner is a premium seating brand from Flexsteel Industries designed to support everyday wellness through thoughtful comfort, intentional design, and lasting quality. Zecliner products are built to enhance rest, relaxation, and connection at home.

About Flexsteel Industries, Inc.

Founded in 1893, Flexsteel Industries, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of quality furniture for residential and contract markets, known for its craftsmanship, durability, and commitment to comfort.

Media Contact

Amanda Kalis, Flexsteel, 1 (563)-556-7730, [email protected], https://www.flexsteel.com/

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SOURCE Flexsteel