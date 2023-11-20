Flight on Ice Teams Up with Tired Hands Brewery for the Return of Delco's Favorite Outdoor Winter Attraction

The Award-Winning Ice Rink Returns to Newtown Square for the 2023-2024 Season with the Addition of an Outdoor Beer Park and a Portion of Proceeds Benefiting Our Local Veterans Embracing the spirit of winter, Flight On Ice is thrilled to announce its return to Newtown Square, PA, on November 24th for the 2023-2024 season, bringing back their award-winning Ice Skating Rink. This family-friendly concept has captured the hearts of Delco residents for three consecutive years. This season, Flight On Ice is teaming up with Tired Hands Brewery to introduce the addition of their outdoor Winter Beer Park. A portion of proceeds will be dedicated to supporting our local veterans again through the Delaware County Veterans Memorial Association. Steve Byrne, Executive Director of Visit Delco urges other businesses to support, stating "We are thrilled to see valued partners like Flight on Ice, Tired Hands, and the DCVMA come together to offer our community a truly special winter attraction. Over the past two winters, we have seen the Flight On Ice Rink bring consumers into the county and boost our tourism economy. With the addition of the Tired Hands Winter Beer Park this year, we expect an even greater impact. When local businesses align to increase visitation and consumer spending in Delaware County, we're all for it and happy to assist!" Flight offers customizable sponsorship packages to fit your budget and needs. If you are interested in supporting our local veterans while gaining the benefits of advertising your brand to thousands of visitors on-site and millions more digitally, email us today at [email protected] to learn more, as inventory is selling out fast.

NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa., Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Award-Winning Ice Rink Returns to Newtown Square for the 2023-2024 Season with the Addition of an Outdoor Beer Park and a Portion of Proceeds

Benefiting Our Local Veterans

Embracing the spirit of winter, Flight On Ice is thrilled to announce its return to Newtown Square, PA, on November 24th for the 2023-2024 season, bringing back their award-winning Ice Skating Rink. This family-friendly concept has captured the hearts of Delco residents for three consecutive years. This season, Flight On Ice is teaming up with Tired Hands Brewery to introduce the addition of their outdoor Winter Beer Park. A portion of proceeds will be dedicated to supporting our local veterans again through the Delaware County Veterans Memorial Association. Steve Byrne, Executive Director of Visit Delco urges other businesses to support, stating "We are thrilled to see valued partners like Flight on Ice, Tired Hands, and the DCVMA come together to offer our community a truly special winter attraction. Over the past two winters, we have seen the Flight On Ice Rink bring consumers into the county and boost our tourism economy. With the addition of the Tired Hands Winter Beer Park this year, we expect an even greater impact. When local businesses align to increase visitation and consumer spending in Delaware County, we're all for it and happy to assist!" Flight offers customizable sponsorship packages to fit your budget and needs. If you are interested in supporting our local veterans while gaining the benefits of advertising your brand to thousands of visitors on-site and millions more digitally, email us today at [email protected] to learn more, as inventory is selling out fast.

The Energy Transfer Veterans Memorial Rink is located at 4901 West Chester Pike, next to the Shoppes at Marville, where the Starbucks and Bonefish Grill are. Flight on Ice's Newtown Square Rink debuted in 2021 and has quickly become a beloved fixture in the community. The rink has delighted thousands of visitors in just two short years, garnering accolades such as "Best of Delco 2022 & 2023 Fun Day Family Outing," as voted on by readers of the Delaware County Daily Times.

This year, with the expansion of the newly landscaped Beer Park, the Flight On Ice and Tired Hands teams are collaborating to create an even more captivating winter wonderland. Patrons can look forward to an array of family-friendly fun, including a weekly makers market with rotating food trucks, a kids zone with moon bounces from One Stop Party Shop, spacious heated tents for comfort, a large LED TV Display to watch an Eagles game or a movie, cozy fire pits to enjoy your S'mores, open-air gazebos, and much more. You can also expect a selection of food & refreshments covering all the basics, including hot dogs, nachos, pretzels, popcorn, candy, coffee, hot chocolate, and, of course, a killer bar menu with beer, wine, and spirits, served by the team at Tired Hands.

Jon Schaffer, President of Flight Entertainment, shared his enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, "We are excited to announce that Tired Hands Brewing Company will keep their already popular outdoor Beer Park open through our skating season. We are always looking for ways to enhance our guest experience, and we are thrilled that Tired Hands has agreed to join us this season." Jean Broillet IV, Owner of Tired Hands, echoes Schaffer's sentiment, "We are absolutely blown away by how the local community has embraced our Beer Park since we opened this past Spring, and we are excited to keep it going through the winter with our friends at Flight. The footprint will change a bit, but the same killer beer menu and great vibe will continue, with plans for some fun holiday-themed additions". Flight is known for its level events and will release their full schedule soon, but keep an eye out for the annual Tree Lighting, an Eagles Autism Skate, Santa on a Firetruck & Santa on Ice Days, Silent Headphone Skate Parties, Holiday Movie Nights, a Country Christmas date with Audra McLaughlin, a Delco Christmas Party with DJ Jay Roy and a Kids Noon Years Eve Party on December 31st, just to name a few. Make sure you check our official events calendar at flightonice.com.

In the spirit of giving back, a portion of proceeds generated during this season will be donated to support the Delaware County Veterans Memorial Association. To date, Flight on Ice, with the help of Energy Transfer and its various sponsors, has raised over $55,000 for the DCVMA, supporting local veterans and the Memorial Site located just a few short blocks from the rink. "We are committed to carrying out the DCVMA's mission of educating and inspiring our youth on the liberties made affordable to us by those who served this great country," said Schaffer. "This season, we will roll out new fundraising programs, including a DCVMA IPA from Tired Hands, to help achieve our goals." Mark your calendars as the Energy Transfer Veterans Memorial Rink and the Tired Hands Beer Park open to the public on Black Friday, November 24th 2023, and runs through February 25th 2024.

For those looking to make the most of their experience, SEASON PASSES are available now at a low discounted price of $79.99; CLICK HERE NOW to purchase today before prices go up. Single-day session tickets for any of the open public skating dates listed below will be on sale by November 1st by clicking on www.flightonice.com.

Grand Opening Weekend November 24th - 26th

Nov 24th, 4-9 pm; Nov 25th, 12-9 pm & Nov 26th, 12-6 pm.

November 30th - December 17th

Mondays - Wednesdays Closed (Open for Private Events Only)

Thursdays 4-8 pm

Fridays 4-9 pm

Saturdays 12-9 pm

Sundays 12-6 pm

Special December Holiday Hours

Dec 18th - Dec 21st 4-8 pm

Dec 22nd, 12-9pm, Dec 23rd, 10 am-9 pm, Dec 24th 10am-6pm & Dec 25th Closed

Dec 26th - Dec 30th 12-9pm, Dec 31st 11-8 pm, Jan 1st 12-8pm & Jan 2nd 4-8 pm

January 3rd - February 25th

Mondays - Thursdays Closed (Open for Private Events Only)

Fridays 4-8 pm

Saturdays 12-8 pm

Sundays 12-6 pm

Jan 15th, 12-6pm (MLK Day) & Feb 19th, 12-6pm (Pres Day)

Private rink rentals have become wildly popular for group skates, birthdays, fundraisers, and corporate events. Flight accepts bookings for up to 250 guests for Mondays through Thursdays and some limited weekend hours, offering private ice time with skate rentals, heated tents, food & beverage packages, s'mores kits, photo booths, moon bounces, DJs, and more. Prime dates are selling out fast, so don't be left out in the cold.

Link to photos & video - https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1_qEE2xtDeI883JEM8xENj96fslymvQvE

About Flight Entertainment and Flight On Ice:

Flight On Ice, a subsidiary of Flight Entertainment, takes its place as an affiliate brand of Greater Philadelphia's Schaffer Sound Productions Inc., a thriving business since 1977. Having built eleven seasonal ice skating rink locations across Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and New York in three short years, Flight On Ice continues to bring joy and winter magic to the communities they service. For more information, please visit https://www.flightonice.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Twitter @Flightonice

About Tired Hands Brewery:

Tired Hands Brewing Company, now entering its 12th year of successful operations, boasts six Philadelphia area locations, including the already existing Beer Park in Newtown Square, PA. Passionate about innovation and crafting uniquely American ales and Belgian-inspired Saisons with bold, one-of-a-kind flavors, Tired Hands uses fresh ingredients from local suppliers who prioritize quality. For more information, please visit www.tiredhands.com.

About DCVMA (Delaware County Veterans Memorial Association):

The Delaware County Veterans Memorial is an open-air testament to our nation's military history and active service members. Open year-round and free to the public, it offers visitors a chance to learn, honor, and reflect on American Wars and Conflicts from the War of 1812 to the Wars of the Middle East. For more information about the Memorial and DCVMA, please visit www.delcoveteransmemorial.com.

Media Contact

Rob Wright, Small Talk Media, 1 610-357-9144, [email protected], www.smalltalkmedia.com

SOURCE Flight on Ice