Flight Path Museum LAX welcomes Ravi Singh and Jerry Jen to the board of directors

Jen brings over two decades of legal experience and serves as the principal attorney and owner of Jen Law Firm, APC, a commercial collections and judgment enforcement law firm founded in 2013. He has volunteered for numerous pro bono legal clinics and served as a volunteer mediator through the Superior Court of Los Angeles County. He is deeply involved in the community with the Playa Venice Sunrise Rotary Club, Rotary District 5280, and the LAX Coastal Chamber of Commerce, where he currently sits on the board of directors as part of the executive board. He recently served as the 2022-2023 Honorary Mayor of Westchester.

"We are pleased to welcome both of these talented, professional and dedicated leaders to join our board as directors," said Jean-Christophe Dick. "Each of them brings a wealth of knowledge, significant community involvement and broad professional experience to the leadership team for Flight Path."

The museum is operated by nonprofit Flight Path in cooperation with Los Angeles World Airports, the agency which operates LAX. Flight Path's mission includes the preservation of Southern California's aviation heritage as well as encouragement and assistance to those pursuing education and careers in aviation and aerospace.

Flight Path Museum LAX is open Thursday through Saturday, noon to 4 p.m., except major holidays and special events. Located in the LAX Imperial Terminal, 6661 W. Imperial Hwy., Los Angeles, museum admission and parking are free for members. For more information, visit http://www.flightpathlax.com

