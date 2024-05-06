Flight Schedule Pro Appoints Becky Kowall as Chief People Officer, Elevating HR Leadership

Flight Schedule Pro proudly announces the promotion of Becky Kowall to Chief People Officer, highlighting her pivotal role in driving organizational excellence and employee engagement.

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --Flight Schedule Pro, the leading provider of cloud-based business management software for flight schools, universities, flying clubs, and career pilot training centers, today announced it has Becky Kowall as Chief People Officer.

Kowall brings over 23 years of extensive human resources leadership to Flight Schedule Pro, having previously worked with high growth technology companies, professional services firms, and organizations undergoing rapid growth and transformation. In her new role, Kowall will lead Flight Schedule Pro's global People Operations strategy, with a focus on attracting top talent, building high-performing teams, and creating a people-centric culture to support the company's continued expansion and success.

"In human resources, we have the honor of strengthening the organization as a whole by empowering its people", Kowall says. My top priority is building high-performance teams and cultivating and supporting highly engaged leaders who enable team members to take on new challenges, learn and grow their careers at Flight Schedule Pro.

"Flight Schedule Pro has an incredible growth trajectory, " Kowall said. "With that journey comes the opportunity and responsibility to cultivate an industry-leading employee experience that reflects Flight Schedule Pro's mission and core values while also driving real business value. I'm excited to help bring that vision to life during such an exciting stage in the company's growth journey."

Prior to joining Flight Schedule Pro, Kowall served as Vice President of Human Resources at several high-growth technology companies, where she spearheaded scalable HR programs and practices to support rapid workforce expansion, including growing headcount by 61% in one year. She has deep expertise in optimizing teams, career pathing, and positioning companies as an employer of choice. Kowall has also navigated organizations through major milestones like M&A transactions, IPO readiness, and successful acquisitions.

"Becky has been making outstanding contributions to our executive team, true to her passion and her experience driving the people strategy at fast-growing tech companies," said Nick Wegner, CEO of Flight Schedule Pro. "Her strengths in team building, talent development, and cultivating award-winning workplaces will continue to be invaluable as we enter our next chapter of growth. I'm thrilled to partner with Becky to make Flight Schedule Pro a destination for top talent and a place where employees can build meaningful careers."

Kowall holds a degree in Human Resource Management from Lewis University, with a minor in Business Administration. She is a dual-certified HR professional, with credentials as a SHRM Senior Certified Professional (SHRM-SCP) and a Senior Professional in Human Resources (SPHR).

About Flight Schedule Pro

Flight Schedule Pro provides the leading cloud-based business management platform for flight schools, FBOs, and aviation operators to manage resources, schedule reservations, and streamline operations. Over 1,200 aviation businesses around the world rely on Flight Schedule Pro to optimize their operations every day. The company is headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas.

Learn more at https://www.flightschedulepro.com.

