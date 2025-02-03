Flight Schedule Pro Integrates Training Content to Transform Flight Schools' Training & Revenue Potential

"We're excited to offer flight schools a smarter way to manage their operations, improve training efficiency, and open new doors for growth. This integration marks a pivotal moment in the evolution of flight training technology." — Nick Wegner, CEO of Flight Schedule Pro. Post this

Flight training isn't just in the air—it happens in the classroom too. Until now, flight schools and instructors had limited visibility into students' ground school progress, leading to inefficiencies, training delays, and student drop-off. Additionally, schools lacked a streamlined way to bundle flight and ground school training while maximizing financial opportunities.

Flight Schedule Pro's integration changes this by:

Syncing ground school and flight training progress in one unified platform, giving instructors a complete view of student performance.

Providing seamless access to industry-leading training content, ensuring students stay engaged and on track.

Creating a new revenue stream for flight schools—schools earn a percentage of every course their students enroll in.

Sporty's Takes Flight with Integrated Training

As the first content provider to join Flight Schedule Pro's Integration Marketplace, Sporty's is bringing its trusted aviation training content directly into flight schools' operations. Schools can sell Sporty's online ground school courses directly to students in Flight Schedule Pro as part of their training packages, enhancing student learning while earning commission on every course sold.

"This integration makes it easier than ever for flight schools to manage student progress while improving financial sustainability," said John Zimmerman, CEO of Sporty's. "We're proud to partner with Flight Schedule Pro to bring a smarter, more connected training experience to the industry."

Expanding the Marketplace with AviatorPro

AviatorPro will broaden the training content marketplace, launching Private Pilot courses in Spring 2025, with Instrument and Commercial Multi-Engine training to follow. What makes AviatorPro unique is its customizable approach—allowing flight schools to brand courses with their own logos and colors, seamlessly integrating training into their curriculum. This white-label option strengthens a school's identity, providing students with a cohesive, personalized learning experience while maintaining a consistent instructional approach.

Benefits for Flight Schools, Instructors, and Content Providers

🚀 For Flight Schools: Boost completion rates, reduce time to checkride, enhance the student experience, and increase revenue effortlessly.

👨‍🏫 For Instructors & Students: Provide structured learning pathways, ensuring students move through training efficiently.

📚 For Content Providers: Gain access to 1,300+ flight schools worldwide, expanding reach and student engagement.

The Future of Flight Training: Connected & Profitable

With this integration, Flight Schedule Pro is redefining how flight schools manage training, combining education, business growth, and technology in one seamless platform. Schools can now enhance student outcomes, streamline operations, and tap into new revenue opportunities—all with the flip of a switch.

"This integration is a game-changer for flight schools," said Nick Wegner, CEO of Flight Schedule Pro. "By connecting ground school with flight training in one seamless experience, we're helping schools operate more efficiently while unlocking new revenue opportunities. Our goal has always been to make flight training more effective and accessible, and these partnerships are a major step toward that mission."

About Flight Schedule Pro

Flight Schedule Pro is the world's leading flight school management software, trusted by 1,300+ operators worldwide, including top flight training academies that produce pilots for major airlines like United, Delta, and British Airways. With 16,000+ instructors, 12,000+ aircraft, Flight Schedule Pro provides cutting-edge tools to optimize operations, enhance student retention, and drive revenue growth. Now part of the Flight Schedule Pro ecosystem, LogTen Pilot Logbook simplifies and perfects log management. Over 300,000 pilots have downloaded the LogTen App making it the most used, trusted, and awarded flight logging app ever created. Learn more about Flight Schedule Pro.

About Sporty's

For more than 60 years, Sporty's has proudly served the aviation community with an emphasis on quality in both pilot education and innovative products. Located at the Clermont County Airport, just outside Cincinnati, Ohio, Sporty's operations extend to flight training, aircraft maintenance, avionics and airport management. At Sporty's, the world's largest pilot shop and an iconic general aviation brand, aviation is more than just our business—it's our passion. Learn more about Sporty's.

About AviatorPro

AviatorPro is the next generation of online aviation training, designed to revolutionize how pilots learn, train, and advance their careers. By integrating real-world performance analytics, adaptive learning technology, and industry insights, AviatorPro delivers a personalized training experience that maximizes efficiency and retention. Whether you're starting your journey or striving for the next level, Aviator Pro equips you with the skills and knowledge to succeed in today's fast-evolving aviation industry. Learn more about AviatorPro.

Media Contact

Bryan Landaburu, Flight Schedule Pro, 1 (866) 391-8324, [email protected], https://www.flightschedulepro.com/

Ben Finney, Flight Schedule Pro, 1 (866) 391-8324, [email protected], https://www.flightschedulepro.com/

SOURCE Flight Schedule Pro