Flight Schedule Pro Joins the Front Lines of Reform, Partnering with NFTA to Shape the Future of Aviation Training

"Flight schools are the lifeblood of aviation—and it's important that their voices aren't just heard, but amplified," said Wegner. "Our mission has always been to champion their success through technology. Now, we're taking our 2 decades of experience and data to Washington—ensuring policy reflects the real-world challenges and priorities of those shaping the next generation of pilots."

The FAA's Part 141 Modernization Initiative is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to transform aviation training—shifting from a rigid, hours-based system to a more adaptive, data-driven model. NFTA, selected by the FAA to lead industry coordination, plays a central role in shaping the future of Part 141 regulations. Beyond this effort, NFTA is also committed to advocating for broader industry reforms, with pilot wellness and mental health at the forefront of their mission. These initiatives are central to building a sustainable, future-ready flight training ecosystem.

Flight Schedule Pro, already trusted by the majority of professional flight schools in the U.S., is aligning its operational expertise with NFTA's policy leadership. Together, they will advocate for smart reform grounded in student outcomes, instructional efficiency, and expanded access to aviation careers.

"NFTA is proud to welcome leaders like Nick Wegner who understand that supporting flight schools means supporting the future of aviation," said Lee Collins, CEO of NFTA. "By aligning advocacy with data and experience, we're building a training ecosystem that's smarter, more sustainable, and more inclusive—for instructors, operators, and students alike."

As a premium sponsor and strategic partner, Flight Schedule Pro is investing not only in innovation—but in institutional change. The company is expanding its platform capabilities to help schools navigate the evolving regulatory landscape, while continuing to provide industry-leading tools for student progress tracking, simulator integration, and real-time compliance.

With unmatched operational reach and now an active policy voice, Flight Schedule Pro and NFTA are stepping forward together—ensuring the future of aviation training is shaped by the people who live it every day.

About Flight Schedule Pro

Flight Schedule Pro is the leading platform for flight training operations, trusted by more than 1,400 flight schools and academies around the world—including institutions that train pilots for major airlines like United, American, Delta, and British Airways. The platform supports over 60,000 student pilots and 16,000 instructors annually, helping them manage scheduling, progress tracking, and operations across 12,000+ aircraft. Now part of the Flight Schedule Pro ecosystem, LogTen Pilot Logbook is the most downloaded and awarded digital logbook in aviation, with more than 300,000 pilots relying on it to manage their careers. Together, Flight Schedule Pro and LogTen deliver the most complete, scalable, and trusted ecosystem in aviation education. Learn more at flightschedulepro.com

About National Flight Training Alliance

The NFTA is dedicated to promoting accessible, high-quality flight training and supporting the development of a robust aviation workforce to meet the evolving needs of the industry. For more information about the National Flight Training Alliance visit nftaus.org

