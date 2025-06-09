Flight Schedule Pro Partners with Wings Leasing to Help Flight Schools Access Capital to Grow Their Fleets

"This partnership aligns perfectly with our mission: to give operators the tools—and now the capital—they need to scale. Whether you're leasing one plane or your entire fleet, this brings powerful new options directly into the hands of Flight Schedule Pro users." Post this

"Fleet growth is a major bottleneck for so many schools," said Nick Wegner, CEO of Flight Schedule Pro. "This partnership aligns perfectly with our mission: to give operators the tools—and now the capital—they need to scale. Whether you're leasing one plane or your entire fleet, this brings powerful new options directly into the hands of FSP users."

The program is already in use by several leading schools, including Spartan Education Group, which leases its fleet through Wings Leasing. Capital unlocked from those aircraft has enabled Spartan to expand its training footprint and invest in further aircraft acquisition—all while running its operations on Flight Schedule Pro.

"Wings Leasing has been a trusted partner to Spartan Education Group—including Spartan College, McAir Aviation, and Illinois Aviation Academy—in expanding our training fleet. Their flexible lease terms and access to capital have eliminated common barriers to growth, enabling us to scale efficiently across all campuses." - Todd Cellini, Chief Operating Officer, Spartan Education Group, LLC.

"We built Wings Leasing to be different from traditional aircraft lenders," said Alan Goodnight, CEO of Wings Leasing. "We understand flight school economics, and we move fast—because that's what growing schools need. Flight Schedule Pro is the ideal partner for us to reach the most forward-looking operators in the industry."

With this announcement, Flight Schedule Pro adds another key capability to its expanding suite of integrated partnerships—joining recent collaborations with Sallie Mae, as well as online ground school providers Sporty's and AviatorPro.

The new leasing options are available immediately. Flight Schedule Pro customers can request a free fleet analysis and leasing consultation by submitting this form.

About Flight Schedule Pro

Flight Schedule Pro is the leading platform for flight training operations, trusted by more than 1,400 flight schools and academies around the world—including institutions that train pilots for major airlines like United, American, Delta, and British Airways. The platform supports over 60,000 student pilots and 16,000 instructors annually, helping them manage scheduling, progress tracking, and operations across 12,000+ aircraft. Now part of the Flight Schedule Pro ecosystem, LogTen Pilot Logbook is the most downloaded and awarded digital logbook in aviation, with more than 300,000 pilots relying on it to manage their careers. Flight Schedule Pro is the most complete, scalable, and trusted ecosystem in aviation education. Learn more at flightschedulepro.com

About Wings Leasing

Wings Leasing is an aviation-specific leasing company focused on enabling flight schools to grow smarter and faster. With a tech-forward model and access to flexible capital, Wings helps operators preserve cash, unlock equity, and expand their fleets with speed and confidence. Learn more at wingsleasing.com

