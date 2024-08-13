Flight Schedule Pro Unveils Next Gen Platform, A Major Step Forward in Efficient Flight School Operations

Flight Schedule Pro, the leading global flight school management software platform, today announced the launch of its Next Gen suite of capabilities built to transform the way flight schools operate, offering intelligent scheduling, accelerated student graduation visibility, and billing autopilot capabilities.

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The launch of Next Gen Flight Schedule Pro comes at a critical time for the aviation industry. With the global pilot shortage reaching unprecedented levels, the role of flight schools in producing qualified pilots quickly and efficiently has never been more crucial. By optimizing operations and accelerating training processes, Flight Schedule Pro's Next Gen platform empowers flight schools to meet this growing demand, ensuring a steady pipeline of well-trained pilots to support the aviation sector's recovery and growth.

"Next Gen Flight Schedule Pro is a critical step in flight school management technology," said Nick Wegner, CEO of Flight Schedule Pro. "Our customers serve not only their students but also global airlines who are combatting the pilot shortage. NextGen capabilities maximize aircraft utilization, streamline student progress tracking, and automate billing and operations to strengthen the relationship between flight schools, their students, and the airlines."

Key capabilities of Next Gen Flight Schedule Pro include:

Intelligent Scheduling - Coming Soon!: An industry-first smart scheduling system with powerful automation to optimize aircraft and CFI utilization by factoring in dozens of variables that currently require manual effort, enabling schools to build an optimal schedule faster than ever before.

Accelerated Training: Provides complete visibility into student progress towards graduation at a glance, with custom hour tracking, and intelligent progress monitoring.

Billing Autopilot: A seamless invoicing and payment processing system that reduces manual data entry and accelerates the billing cycle by auto-generating an invoice and processing payment at flight check-in.

A major focus of Flight Schedule Pro is maximizing aircraft utilization, addressing one of the most significant operational challenges faced by flight schools. By optimizing scheduling and aircraft utilization, schools can significantly increase training capacity without the substantial expense of acquiring additional aircraft, leading to improved profitability and faster student progression.

Ed Bagden, Director of Operations at LIFT Academy, shared, "Flight Schedule Pro's Next Gen platform has been transformative for Lift. We've invested heavily in leveraging the data FSP provides to optimize our operations. The insights we gain allow us to make data-driven decisions, drive efficiency, maximize aircraft utilization, and graduate industry-leading pilots to join Republic Airlines."

To ensure a smooth onboarding for new customers, Flight Schedule Pro has also launched a new white-glove, concierge implementation and support initiative. Led by Corey Knop, the newly appointed VP of Customer Experience, this program offers personalized guidance and support throughout the implementation process and beyond. "Our goal is to ensure that every flight school can fully leverage the power of our Next Gen platform to transform their operations," said Knop. "Flight Schedule Pro is proud to have a North American team of over a dozen support and implementation staff from the aviation industry providing hands-on support and implementation every step of the way."

Flight Schedule Pro's Next Gen features are unlocked for all Suite subscribers, with Billing Autopilot accessible to users of FSP's Preferred Merchant Account.

Flight Schedule Pro by the numbers

1,200 flight schools

12,000+ aircraft

3.5M annual flights

annual flights 21,000 flight instructors

30+ countries

For more information about Next Gen Flight Schedule Pro or to schedule a demo, please visit www.flightschedulepro.com.

About Flight Schedule Pro:

Flight Schedule Pro is the world's leading flight school management software platform, serving over 1,200 operators globally who produce pilots for all the major airlines including United, Delta, and British Airways. Based in Overland Park, Kansas, the company is dedicated to empowering flight schools with cutting-edge technology to streamline operations and enhance training outcomes.

Media Contact

Brittany Humphrey, Flight Schedule Pro, 1 (866) 391-8324, [email protected], https://www.flightschedulepro.com/

SOURCE Flight Schedule Pro