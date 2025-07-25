Flighthouse Media Launches Fieldhouse, a Sports-First, Chaos-Forward Short-Form Content Brand Built for Gen Z

LOS ANGELES, July 25, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Flighthouse Media, the leading digital content studio known for creating viral social media trends, announced today the launch of Fieldhouse, a sports-first, chaos-powered content brand built for the next generation of fans.

Born out of one of TikTok and Instagram's most popular destinations, Flighthouse Media is a multi-platform, social-first company operating original content brands, including Flighthouse, Retirement House, Flighthouse Radio, and now Fieldhouse across TikTok, YouTube, Instagram, and Snapchat. With over 330M followers, 1B+ monthly views, and creative campaigns for brands like Starbucks, Netflix, and Beats by Dre, Flighthouse Media is now channeling that viral energy into sports with Fieldhouse, a digital-first brand turning sports into a new kind of online competition.

"We're excited to bring Fieldhouse into the mix of our owned properties. After what we've built with Flighthouse, Gen Z's home for pop culture and female-driven fandom, and Retirement House, which proves you can grow old without growing up, stepping into sports felt like a natural next move for Flighthouse Media," said Flighthouse CEO Ash Stahl. "We saw a clear gap: traditional sports media isn't resonating with this generation. Gen Z doesn't just watch sports, they react to it, interact with it, and shape the culture in real time. Fieldhouse is our take on the next generation of sports content: funny, fast, deeply online, and made for fans who grew up as much on TikTok as they did on ESPN."

Fieldhouse isn't your typical sports account. Instead of traditional highlights or sideline commentary, it delivers gamified debates, hot takes, and matchup-driven content designed to spark rivalries, ignite group chats, and keep fans engaged far beyond the game. With 145K followers and over 150 million views already, Fieldhouse is gaining serious traction, backed by early brand partnerships with SeatGeek, PrizePicks, and more.This is short-form content reimagined as a sport: fast-paced, format-bending, and built for how Gen Z consumes and interacts with sports today. Featured guests have included NFL athletes from the Cowboys and Texans, college standouts from USC and UCLA, and cultural icons like the Harlem Globetrotters and the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders from Netflix's America's Sweethearts. But the spotlight isn't just for big names, it's for the fans, friends, and everyday superfans who are shaping the conversation and pushing the culture forward.

About FH Media

Formed in 2023, FH Media encompasses a number of owned and operated media brands, including @flighthouse, @retirementhouse, @teenagertherapy, @haveaseat and others. The company also oversees a network of over 130 popular Instagram and YouTube channels. Altogether, FH Media's owned media properties reach more than 300 Million followers around the world. The company's Flighthouse Agency creates influencer and paid media campaigns and consults with some of the world's most successful brands. The company also manages a network of in-market Gen Z creatives under its Flightcrew umbrella and houses VRTCL, one of the most successful content and digital marketing agencies in the world. FH Media is a Create Music Group company.

Media Contacts:

Dominique Wright, [email protected]

John Vlautin, [email protected]

SOURCE Flighthouse Media