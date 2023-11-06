Flint Analytics Announces Exciting Changes In Leadership

"Flint Analytics is poised to further solidify our reputation as a trusted industry leader," says Chelsea Flint. "I'm excited to lead this amazing team to a new era of growth for the company." Post this

Starting November 1, Chelsea Flint will step into the role of President. Chelsea has been with the company since 2013 and has served in every department of the company. Her dynamic leadership style, deep understanding of the industry, and commitment to client success allow her to build around the excellent service Flint Analytics is known to give its clients.

"Flint Analytics is poised to further solidify our reputation as a trusted industry leader," says Chelsea Flint. "I'm excited to lead this amazing team to a new era of growth for the company."

Founder and Principal Tim Flint will transition to becoming a trainer, thought leader, and business development role. In this position, Tim will focus on the company's thought leadership and higher-end strategy -- especially in multi-location marketing. His expertise and insights will continue to guide the direction of the company while developing future service offerings.

"For over 12 years, we have been honored to serve clients with unwavering dedication," says Tim Flint. "We pledge to continue this legacy of excellence for many more years to come. Clients can still expect expert SEO, efficient PPC, creative content, and marketing insights that increase rankings, leads, and sales."

Expanded Leadership Team Built From Past Excellence

Flint Analytics has also expanded its leadership structure, but the core values and commitment to excellence remain unchanged. Eight-year company veteran Jessica Bohl becomes Vice President of Search Marketing. Jack Grubb expands his role to Vice President of Creative Service. Travis Pryor rounds out the leadership team as Vice President of Business Development.

"Since 2020, Flint Analytics has seen extraordinary growth," says Pryor. "Our leadership team allows us to augment what we do well while growing our service offerings. Digital marketing is evolving, and we're always acting at the forefront."

Within the past few years, Flint Analytics has more than doubled its client count and size. They have been active in the Indianapolis area, serving local clients and hosting Smartups, a networking group for startup businesses. The company has also pioneered digital marketing methods that improve SEO for multi-location businesses on a local level.

About Flint Analytics

For over a decade, Flint Analytics has been at the forefront of delivering impactful solutions to businesses, helping them navigate the complexities of the digital landscape. With a commitment to innovation and results, this Indianapolis-based marketing company has become a trusted partner for businesses looking to drive growth and success in an ever-evolving market. For more information about Flint Analytics or its services, please visit flintanalytics.com.

Media Contact

Travis Pryor, Flint Analytics, 1 3175762855, [email protected], www.flintanalytics.com

SOURCE Flint Analytics