Flint Rock's BERNINA Sponsored Podcast Receives Gold w3 Award for Outstanding Work

For the past two years, BERNINA of America, the leading sewing, serger, and longarm manufacturer, has partnered with Flint Rock LLC to sponsor the Sew & So…Podcast, delivering insightful conversations with influential voices in the sewing and quilting space. The podcast nears 100 episodes that showcase an array of talents, including the contestants of OMG FASHUN (E! Series hosted by Julia Fox), couture, master pleater George Kalajian, former Olympian Grace Latz, astronaut Karen Nyberg, sewist Philippa Naylor, and more!

"To have Sew & So…Podcast win Gold in the General Series - Lifestyle category is absolutely thrilling," said Michaelynn Rose, vice president of marketing for BERNINA of America. "The team at Flint Rock LLC continues to ignite inspiration, creativity, and community with the podcast and we are grateful to be a part of such a rewarding journey with the team."

All Sew & So…Podcast episodes are available on major podcast streaming platforms. To learn more and listen, visit sewandsopodcast.com.

ABOUT BERNINA

BERNINA is the world's premier manufacturer of quality state-of-the-art sewing, quilting and embroidery machines, overlockers and embroidery software. Since being founded over 130 years ago, BERNINA has maintained a strong commitment to serving the creative community. This dedication threads through the Swiss precision found in every machine, the training and education available through our over 400 fully trained independent BERNINA Dealers and the endless tutorials and content shared on the BERNINA WeAllSew blog and social media channels. BERNINA products are designed for beginning to advanced sewists and priced to meet a variety of budgets, with new products being introduced every year.

ABOUT FLINT ROCK

Flint Rock LLC is the premier producer of podcasts and audio or video content that creates connections while building community for clients' brands and categories. Flint Rock LLC allows passionate individuals to share their stories, adventures, and show how they're making a difference.

