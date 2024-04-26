Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy Hosts 47th Annual Black and White Ball: Celebrating Leadership, Legacy, and Future

Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy eagerly anticipates the grandeur of its 47th annual Black and White Ball, promising an evening brimming with jubilation and promise for the days ahead. The 2024 GALA is dedicated to honoring the profound legacy of the Dominican Sisters of Mission San Jose spanning an impressive 93 years. During this special occasion, we are unveiling the Legacy of Love, a heartfelt homage to the Dominican Sisters and, notably, Sister Carolyn, whose imminent retirement on June 30, 2024, marks the culmination of an illustrious tenure.

LA CAÑADA FLINTRIDGE, Calif., April 26, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy is set to host its highly anticipated 47th annual Black and White Ball, promising an evening of celebration and excitement for the future. We are coming together to honor the enduring legacy of leadership cultivated by the Dominican Sisters of Mission San Jose for 93 years and to announce the official launch of our Legacy of Love, a heartfelt tribute to the Dominican Sisters and the indelible legacy of Sister Carolyn who is retiring June 30, 2024.

"We are thrilled to celebrate the rich heritage of the Dominican Sisters, welcome new leadership, and mark the completion of a transformative project," says Sister Carolyn McCormack, O.P., President of Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy. "The Gala embodies the spirit of our community as we honor the past, embrace the present, and eagerly anticipate the future." This transition signals a significant milestone in the history of FSHA. It is the first time in the school's history that the President will not be a Dominican Sister of Mission San Jose.

At the heart of Legacy of Love lies a deep commitment to honoring Sister Carolyn's enduring influence and rejoicing in the completion of the high school renovation. Coming together in unity and joy, we aim to raise funds for the final steps toward completion, heralding the dawn of a 21st-century educational space destined to leave a profound mark on future generations of TOLOGS.

The Black & White Ball will be held Saturday, April 27, 2024, at 7 PM and begins with a welcome and remarks from Sister Carolyn.

Flintridge Sacred Heart is an all-girls, Catholic, Dominican, independent, college-preparatory, day and boarding school located in La Cañada Flintridge, a suburb of Los Angeles. We are committed to educating young women for a life of faith, integrity, and truth.

[email protected]

